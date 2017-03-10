Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy believes Chester FC could have unearthed a gem in new signing Lucas Dawson.

The 23-year-old central midfielder made a 20-minute cameo in the second half of the 3-2 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers on Friday night but managed to show some glimpses of quality in the short time he was on the pitch.

And while keen to temper expectation and get too carried away with 20 minutes of competitive action, McCarthy is confident that Dawson can make a mark at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Said the Blues manager: "There is something that I like about him. In terms of the way he passes a ball I think that is a better level and is better than I have seen since I have been at this football club. I have other players whose strengths are better than his but I think there is something there that can improve us.

"It was good to get him out there and he had the hunger and was competitive.

"But it was 20 minutes at the end of a game where there was a good performance, let's see if he can come on with a spark against Eastleigh when they won't bring many and there will be a different atmosphere around the ground. But I think he will do and I think he will be a find for us."

Dawson came through the youth system at Premier League side Stoke City and was a team-mate of both former Blues defender Ben Heneghan and current striker James Alabi.

After leaving the Potters, Dawson dropped into non-league football with the likes of Nuneaton Town and enjoyed a successful season on the pitch with AFC Telford United last term but decided against rejoining them for another stint.

And with the Blues having enjoyed success with players who have followed a similar path, McCarthy believes Dawson can be another positive addition.

"He definitely is (in our plans for the rest of the season)," said McCarthy.

"The process is with Lucas, like it is with some of the others, is to be around us for a while. We see something in you and we give you a chance to show what you can do.

"He fits a little bit of the model that we have had some success with previously with the likes of (Ben) Heneghan and (James) Alabi. They have drifted out and we give them the opportunity to come back.

"I like that bit he's had. He's had the semi-professional football and he's had the technical training from professional football at a good level and it can be a good blend."