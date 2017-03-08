Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC new boy Lucas Dawson is hoping he can kickstart his career with the Blues and earn an extended stay.

Central midfielder Dawson, 23, signed for the Blues last week on a deal until the end of the season and made his debut off the bench during Friday night's 3-2 loss at the hands of Tranmere Rovers at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

The former Stoke City junior is no stranger to non-league football having turned out for both Nuneaton Town and AFC Telford United in the National League North, but after a short time out of the game he is ready to grasp the chance that Blues boss Jon McCarthy has handed him.

"I've played non-league football before so I know what it's all about, it's no shock to the system or anything like that," said Dawson, who played with ex-Chester defender Ben Heneghan and current Blues striker James Alabi whilst at Stoke.

"No disrespect to the National League North but I wanted to play as high as I can and wanted to be part of a professional environment at a club that is going places. I had offers at the end of last season but I wanted to try and find somewhere higher up.

"I've had a little bit of time away from the game but it's not like I haven't been doing anything. I've been keeping myself in shape and making sure I'm ready if I got the call.

"The lads here have been first class and I've enjoyed it so far. It was great to come on against Tranmere and it was special to play in front of such a big crowd in a derby atmosphere like that, it's just a shame we couldn't hold on for the win."

Dawson impressed in his 25-minute cameo on Friday night and is hopeful that his chemistry with Alabi will prove beneficial to the Blues for the run in.

"My agent used to play with Chris Iwelumo, so there is a link there, but I am good mates with Ben and James from my time at Stoke," he said.

"They had only good things to say about the club, fans and the management so it seemed like a great fit for me and the ideal place to try and prove myself again.

"It's handy having played with James before as we know each others game and that will hopefully benefit the club on the pitch. The fans already know what James is about but I like to get on the ball and make things happen and link up the play."

And with many players having one eye on next season, Dawson knows that he has to hit the ground running if he is to put himself into contention for a deal with Chester next season, but he insists that despite having been out of football for much of the season fitness will not be an issue.

Said Dawson: "I've played in some behind closed doors games and have been training with the lads for a good while now so I feel like I am up to speed if the manager picks me to play. I don't think lack of fitness will be a factor at all.

"I've signed a deal until the end of the season but hopefully I can impress the gaffer and stick around for a longer."