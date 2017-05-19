Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Lloyd, a mainstay in midfield for Chester FC in the past two seasons, is to be released by his parent club Port Vale.

Vale announced their retained list this afternoon.

And it was confirmed that Lloyd will be free to leave the newly relegated League One outfit when his contract expires on June 30.

The 23-year-old made 18 appearances for Vale before joining Chester on loan in November 2015.

He finished the 2015-16 campaign at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium and returned to the club shortly after the start of this season.

But there were fears he could have played his final game for the Blues after he was called back to Vale in January.

Lloyd was the subject of a £10,000 bid from Chester's Vanarama National League rivals Southport.

But he rejected the chance to join Steve Burr's Sandgrounders in order to finish the campaign with the Blues.

Chester's chief executive Mark Maguire said at the time: "There has been significant speculation surrounding Ryan, what was really clear is that everybody at Chester Football Club values Ryan’s contribution and we were very, very keen to extend his stay with us.

"We had to meet the challenge of offers from other clubs, but we protected Chester FC by remaining professional, patient and sticking by our principles.

"It is a credit to the environment created by Jon McCarthy that Ryan expressed his desire to be with the club, and I am sure the news will be a huge boost to the fantastic supporters of the club who are part of the reason Ryan wants to be here."

Lloyd made 71 appearances in total for the Blues, scoring three goals.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts and defender Theo Vassell also returned to their parent clubs at the end of the season.

But, while Roberts has been offered a contract extension by Walsall, Vassell is to be released by the same club.