It is the hot topic among Chester FC supporters - the future of Ryan Lloyd.

What we know is the Port Vale midfielder is a wanted man after his successful loan spell with the Blues ended on Monday.

Southport have had a bid accepted by Vale while there has been speculation those lot from across the border could be interested.

Could Lloyd really follow John Rooney to Wrexham?

Macca has laid it on the line.

Memories, good and bad

There is no sporting competition in the world that does hype quite like the Premier League but, fair do's, Bournemouth's 3-3 draw with Arsenal last night was a cracker.

The match marked the eighth anniversary since Eddie Howe first took charge of the Cherries.

Back then Bournemouth were battling out with the Blues for their Football League survival, a battle which came to a climax on a fateful day at the Deva in April 2009 . Sadly, I remember it well.

The reminiscence continued this morning when we logged on to Twitter to see what the excellent @chesterOTD had for us...

And that inspired Mr Powell to pen a piece about a terrible result but a great day out.

And, no, we don't know if Kevin Noteman's penalty has landed yet.

Following a well-worn path

First there was Neil Young, then there was Jim Harvey, and now a third former Blue has taken over neighbours Altrincham.

Matt Doughty, who started his career at Chester City and made 86 appearances for the club between 1999 and 2001, has been appointed as manager of the Vanarama National League North basement boys until the end of the season following an interim spell.

Doughty, an Alty fan favourite who was number two to Harvey, said: "I know I've been assistant to Jim when we've been losing games but that is completely different to what is happening at the moment. The buck stops with me now.

"No disrespect to Jim, he brought me in, which I was grateful for, but it was his team. He wanted to instil things into his team, which was fine, but the fact is I had little to zero input on matchdays."

Good luck Matt!

Last day change

Chester's final game of the season, at home to Boreham Wood, on Saturday, April 29, will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.15pm, along with the rest of the last-day fixtures in the Vanarama National League.

BT Sport will be screening one selected match and covering any other clashes which may have a bearing on the league title, play-off positions and any relegation issues.

Fingers crossed the Blues will be on the box because that will mean one thing... they are in the top-five mix.

And no, I've not been drinking. New Year's Day is but a distant memory.