Good afternoon Chester FC fans and welcome to the final daily digest of the week.

There's only one place to start - and that is the (re)signing of Ryan Lloyd.

FA Cup cash boost

But, let's be honest, rather than making a gruelling trip to Essex on the second weekend in January, we'd much rather be looking forward to a big FA Cup third-round encounter.

The defeat to Southport put paid to any chance of that happening this season.

But, according to the back-page story in today's Times newspaper, it could soon become more important than ever for non-league clubs like the Blues to progress in the cup.

The report states: "The Football Association is considering a radical plan to abolish television appearances fees for FA Cup ties and replace them with increased prize money for all clubs in the competition. Under proposals backed by major executives at Wembley, all clubs would receive the same fee at each round of the FA Cup irrespective of whether their tie was broadcast on television, a change that would have the overall effect of more money going to non-League and lower division clubs."

Days to remember

Speaking of the FA Cup, today marks the anniversary of two notable Blues ties from the recent past...

Wrexham allocation

Who knows what type of team the Dragons will field when they make the trip to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on Saturday, January 21? As our first Conference Call article of the year highlights they are shipping out or losing a lot of players.

But what is clear is the Dragons will receive close to 1,200 ticket for the forthcoming cross-border derby. Whether their allocation sells out is another matter given the draconian 'bubble' restrictions which continue to be imposed on both sets of supporters.

Cup prices

After tomorrow's Braintree clash, Chester entertain Hyde United in the Cheshire Senior Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off) and Forest Green Rovers on Saturday week in the FA Trophy (3pm kick-off)

Admission prices for Hyde are £3 for adults, £18 for under-18s and £20 for a hospitality package which includes a ticket and a steak and ale pie meal.

Admission prices for Forest Green are £10 for adults, £8 for concessions, £5 for 16-19-year-olds, £2 for under-16s, with under-5s going FREE. Hospitality packages are still available. Call 01244 371376 for more information.