Liverpool record breaker Ben Woodburn has been tipped to win his first senior international call-up at the age of 17.

Wales boss Chris Coleman is reported to be considering naming the Chester -born teenager in his squad for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland when it is announced on Thursday.

Woodburn qualifies to play for England but he has played for Wales at four different junior levels and would seal his allegiance by making a competitive appearance for the senior side.

The former Bishop Heber High School student is having a season to remember.

He became the third youngest player to represent Liverpool when he came off the bench in their 2-0 Premier League win at home to Sunderland on November 26.

And three days later he became the youngest goalscorer in the Reds' history when he netted in a 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final victory over Leeds United at Anfield - breaking the record set by Michael Owen .

Since then Woodburn, who hails from Tattenhall, has made five further appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side, including on Sunday when he replaced Philippe Coutinho in a 2-1 home success over Burnley.