Liverpool and Wales starlet Ben Woodburn is determined to build on the success he has enjoyed in his breakthrough season for club and country.

The 17-year-old former Bishop Heber High School student from Tattenhall was named Liverpool's Academy Players’ Player of the Year at the club’s awards ceremony at Anfield on Tuesday night.

It continued a campaign to remember for Woodburn in which he has become the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League giants' history and received his first call up to the senior Wales squad.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve had a hard season,” Woodburn told our sister paper the ECHO after receiving his award.

“I’ve been working all season just to be my best and play my best and hopefully it has shown.

“If someone had told me in August I’d be here winning this award I’d have bitten their hand off. I think it has been a good season for me and hopefully next season will be just as good if not better.

“I’ve had a taste and like everyone would do I just want as much as I can of it.”

Woodburn became the third youngest player in the Liverpool’s history at 17 years and 42 days after coming in a 2-0 Premier League home win over Sunderland on November 26.

And three days later he became the youngest player ever to score for the club, breaking the record set by Michael Owen, when he netted in a 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Leeds United at Anfield.

“There have been a lot of good points in my season but obviously that would be the stand-out one because it was a massive achievement for me,” said Woodburn.