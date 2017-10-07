Good afternoon.

After the highs of Maidenhead United came the lows of Woking on Tuesday, with new Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot now very much aware of the task he faces to turn around the Blues.

He leads his side into battle at Prenton Park this afternoon against a Tranmere Rovers side who have fallen well below expectations so far in the National League.

