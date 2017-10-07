Good afternoon.
After the highs of Maidenhead United came the lows of Woking on Tuesday, with new Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot now very much aware of the task he faces to turn around the Blues.
He leads his side into battle at Prenton Park this afternoon against a Tranmere Rovers side who have fallen well below expectations so far in the National League.
We'll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction from the Wirral.
Pouring down
Been drizzling since we got to Prenton Park at 1pm and it’s getting a little heavier now. Should make for some tasty derby conditions.
Pre-match preparations
The Blues squad and Rovers warm up. Kick off 25 minutes away.
Line-ups
Chester team
Lynch, LRT, McCombe, Astles, Halls, Turnbull, James, Dawson, Shaw, Akintunde, Hannah. Subs not used: Chapell, Joyce, Jones, Bell, Waters.
The Tranmere team
Changes anticipated
Expecting Marcus Bignot to make some changes to the Chester squad today. Be interesting to see what he goes with.
Awaiting team news
Nathan Sheron has returned to Fleetwood Town after the Blues decided against renewing his loan. Not involved today. Expect a place on bench for Matty Waters.
Pre-match listening
We’re now onto episode three of our Chester FC podcast, The True Blue.
This week Dave Powell, Paul Wheelock and Mark Dowling discussed the Eastleigh postponement, the loss to Woking, the FA Cup draw and also today’s big test at Tranmere.
You can listen via Audioboom or you can now subscribe via iTunes.
HERE is how to do so.
Injury update
For Chester, Harry White is set to miss out again with a hamstring injury although he is expected to be back in time for the FA Cup clash at Kidderminster Harriers in seven days time.
Jordan Chapell may come back into contention after missing recent games through injury while Craig Mahon is likely sidelined after picking up a knock in the loss to Woking on Tuesday.
For Tranmere, winger Ben Tollitt is out or three months with a knee injury and they have moved to add ANOTHER striker to their ranks in the shape of Gerry McDonagh, on loan from Nottingham Forest.
A familiar face
James Alabi topped the scoring charts for Chester last season with 17 goals.
He was offered a new deal in the summer but opted to make the switch to Tranmere Rovers. It hasn’t started well.
Alabi has yet to score in the league for Rovers and has found himself on the fringes of the team, although Mickey Mellon may feel today is the perfect chance for his striker to finally find his feet. We hope not.
What has the gaffer had to say?
HERE is what Marcus Bignot had to say to us this week on the Tranmere clash.
It’s the players responsibility to get the supporters behind them and give them something to get behind the players. That means putting in a tackle, running harder and winning your headers. We have responsibility to the supporters, but when it comes to derbies I think because of the environment, supporters get the players up for it. We are going to have a mass away support so it needs no words, it needs no motivation because we’ll get that with regards to the atmosphere around us. But what I want to see, with that atmosphere, are we still going to be organised? Are we still going to have that concentration?
What the big man had to say
Given Astles’ heroics last season he spoke to the press this week and he’s hoping for more of the same.
Hopefully it will come round again and I can score against them again but we have to focus on ourselves, go in and put in a performance and play the way that we know we can. It’s a derby, everyone wants to play in it and three points in this game and we can certainly push on. For me it’s local, it’s five minutes from my house and these are the games that you want to play in in front of seven, eight, nine thousand. It is what us players want to play in front of and there is no motivation needed.
You can read the full article HERE.
How could we forget
Chester were 2-0 down at the break in the corresponding fixture last season but after Tom Shaw pulled one back with a header it was left to Ryan Astles to slam home a leveller in front of 1.200 Chester fans to spark joyous scenes in the away end. It was one of the high points of what was otherwise a pretty miserable season.
Welcome
It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes of the season for both sides and this afternoon sees Chester FC visit Tranmere Rovers in the Vanarama National League.
Marcus Bignot’s Chester side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at home to Woking on Tuesday and needing to glean something from today to try and haul themselves away from the drop zone.
After a poor start to the season Tranmere have won their last two games to finally get their campaign up and running, although they will be without the talents of winger Ben Tollitt today owing to his knee injury.
We’ll bring you all the action from Prenton Park.