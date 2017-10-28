Chester FC make the long trek to Maidstone United this afternoon, bidding to make it back-to-back wins in the Vanarama National League.
A 94th-minute Lucas Dawson strike earned Chester a thrilling 3-2 win over Barrow on Tuesday, a result that hauled the Blues out of the bottom four.
And manager Marcus Bignot will be looking for more of the same this afternoon on the 3G surface at the Gallagher Stadium as the Blues look to build on the success over the Bluebirds.
We'll have all the build-up, match action and reaction right here throughout the afternoon.
Today's National League schedule
Barrow vs Aldershot Town
Boreham Wood vs Bromley
Gateshead vs Dover Athletic
Macclesfield Town vs Eastleigh
Maidenhead United vs Dagenham and Redbridge
Maidstone United vs Chester
Solihull Moors vs AFC Fylde
Sutton United vs Ebbsfleet United
Torquay United vs Hartlepool United
Tranmere Rovers vs FC Halifax Town
Woking vs Guiseley
Wrexham vs Leyton Orient
A place for Akintunde?
James Akintunde has been back on training this week after overcoming a recent injury.
And he could find his way into the matchday squad for today’s clash, with his style of play suited to the 3G surface at the Gallagher Stadium.
We shall see.
Just because...
Joy has been in short supply for Blues fans this season, so why not watch this again?!
A dream debut
New signing Jordan Archer impressed on Tuesday night.
The striker netted just 11 minutes in to his Chester debut and he is expected to be given the nod to start today.
HERE is what he said when we caught up with him.
'No excuses!'
We caught up with Ross Hannah on Thursday and asked him about playing on the artificial turf at Maidstone this weekend, among other things.
The full interview is HERE.
I think it can be looked into a bit too much if I’m honest. We spend a lot of time training on a 3G pitch at the uni (University of Chester) when the weather turns bad. I think that, depending on the level of the 3G, it can affect the bounce of the ball but I think that can become a bit of an excuse for teams. We won’t be going with that attitude. It is a flat pitch, same for both sides, but if we go down and play like we did for a large period of Tuesday night then there is a massive chance we’ll be coming back with the three points.
The last time we were here
Back in February, Chester FC suffered their fourth National League defeat in a row after going down 4-2 at struggling Maidstone United following the most abject of first half displays on the 3G surface at the Gallagher Stadium.
The Blues, 3-0 down inside 15 minutes, were 4-0 down at the break after an utterly embarrassing opening half where they were overrun by their opponents time and time again only managing one effort in anger.
A second half fightback of sorts saw them reduce the arrears and add an air of respectability to the scoreline but so bad was the first 45 minutes that anything other than a Maidstone win would have been an injustice. It was a total shambles.
Welcome
After the euphoria of the last-gasp win over Barrow on Tuesday night, Chester have made the long trip south to Kent this afternoon to take on Maidstone United.
With the Blues now out of the relegation zone after the three points on Tuesday, manager Marcus Bignot is keen to see his players build on that success - but they face a strong Maidstone side who sit just 10th and just one-point off the play-off places.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, team news, match action and post match reaction right here.
Let’s kick things off!