Chester FC make the long trek to Maidstone United this afternoon, bidding to make it back-to-back wins in the Vanarama National League.

A 94th-minute Lucas Dawson strike earned Chester a thrilling 3-2 win over Barrow on Tuesday, a result that hauled the Blues out of the bottom four.

And manager Marcus Bignot will be looking for more of the same this afternoon on the 3G surface at the Gallagher Stadium as the Blues look to build on the success over the Bluebirds.

