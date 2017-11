Dave Powell

About the O's

The past couple of seasons have been tumultuous in the extreme for Orient.

Under the near catastrophic ownership of Italian Francesco Becchetti, Orient dropped out of the Football League at the end of last season and were facing the very real prospect of going under completely during the summer.

But Becchetti finally was removed from the picture thanks to new ownership, that brought with it renewed hope.

The O’s turned to former Crewe Alex boss Steve Davis to spearhead their revival but things have not gone according to plan for the London side thus far.

A woeful return of three points from 33 on offer and winless in 11 games, Davis was sacked last week amid mounting pressure. In has stepped interim head coaches Ross Embleton and Dean Brill to mind the shop while a successor is found.

Sitting two places and three points above the drop zone is not where Orient envisaged themselves after 20 games and they will be looking to this evening’s game to lift some of the gloom and get their season back on track.