November may seem early to be talking about 'six-pointers' but tonight's clash between Leyton Orient and Chester FC is very much that.
The Blues are languishing in the National League drop zone while the managerless O's sit just two places and three points above them. It's a crucial game for both sides.
We'll bring you all the action as it happens from Brisbane Road as well as post match reaction from Chester boss Marcus Bignot.
Around the National League
Leyton Orient and Chester aren’t the only two sides in action in the National League tonight.
Here’s how the schedule looks (all 7.45pm kick off).
- AFC Fylde v Guiseley
- Bromley v Aldershot Town
- Dag & Red v Dover Athletic
- Eastleigh v Maidenhead United
- Gateshead v Barrow
- Hartlepool United v FC Halifax Town
- Macclesfield Town v Tranmere Rovers
- Maidstone United v Boreham Wood
- Sutton United v Torquay United
- Woking v Ebbsfleet United
- Wrexham v Solihull Moors
What have the O's had to say about tonight
Interim head coach Ross Embleton told the Leyton Orient club website:
They had a good result at the weekend and I have had them watched and I have done the same. I have had a good look at them myself and I think I've got a good understanding about how they will approach the game. I know in my mind how we can approach the game and how we can be on the front foot and take the strengths out of Saturday.
Selection headaches
Paul Turnbull picked up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday at Bromley and will miss tonight through suspension , while Ryan Astles and Jordan Archer are both doubts after missing the 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane on through injury.
Harry White picked up an injury in the draw and is likely to be sidelined while loanee Reece Hall-Johnson (hamstring) will miss the next five weeks.
Tom Shaw and Craig Mahon have started to step up their bid to be back in selection contention in the coming weeks.
What has Marcus Bignot had to say?
After the Bromley draw, Bignot said that his side were even beyond being down to the bare bones coming into tonight’s clash.
I’ve gone and said we are down to bare bones, I don’t even think we are down to bare bones now, I might have to pick someone up in my car on the way to the game and see whether they want to play. That’s where we are at, at the moment.”
About the O's
The past couple of seasons have been tumultuous in the extreme for Orient.
Under the near catastrophic ownership of Italian Francesco Becchetti, Orient dropped out of the Football League at the end of last season and were facing the very real prospect of going under completely during the summer.
But Becchetti finally was removed from the picture thanks to new ownership, that brought with it renewed hope.
The O’s turned to former Crewe Alex boss Steve Davis to spearhead their revival but things have not gone according to plan for the London side thus far.
A woeful return of three points from 33 on offer and winless in 11 games, Davis was sacked last week amid mounting pressure. In has stepped interim head coaches Ross Embleton and Dean Brill to mind the shop while a successor is found.
Sitting two places and three points above the drop zone is not where Orient envisaged themselves after 20 games and they will be looking to this evening’s game to lift some of the gloom and get their season back on track.
Good evening
It’s game two of a busy week for Chester FC and the second trip down south in the space of four days for Marcus Bignot’s side.
With both sides struggling in the National League this evening’s clash here at Brisbane Road has all the hallmarks of a six-pointer and victory for the Blues could haul them out of the bottom four.
The managerless O’s had a positive start to the temporary spell in charge of Ross Embleton and Dean Brill at the weekend, drawing 1-1 at home to Dover Athletic. And with Chester coming into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw at Bromley, both teams will fancy their chances here tonight.
Let’s kick things off.