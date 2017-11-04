Key Events
Skipper for today
In the absence of John McCombe it’s Kingsley James who captains the side today.
Not long until kick off
Back three?
Halls keeps his place
Marcus Bignot has held up Andy Halls as an example to the players waiting for their chance to break into his Chester FC team.
Halls lost his place in the side after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the FA Cup humbling at Kidderminster Harriers.
And when the right-back returned from suspension he had to settle for a place on the bench given the form of new signing Reece Hall-Johnson.
But Halls was handed a chance in an unfamiliar defensive central midfield role in Saturday’s trip to Maidstone United.
And he produced what was largely recognised as his best performance since his summer switch from Macclesfield Town.
He keeps his place today.
HERE is what Bignot had to say.
Eastleigh line-up
Flitney, Hoyte, Obileye, Yeates, Constable, Hollands, Boyce, Miley, Ben Williamson, Howe, McSheffrey. Subs not used: Zebroski, Strevens, McAllister, Matthews, Dennet.
Chester team
Mitchell, Halls, Astles, Rowe-Turner, Gough, Hall-Johnson, Dawson, James, Hannah, Akintunde, Archer. Subs: White, Davies, Bell, Joyce, Vaughan.
No Lynch
A place for the new signing?
Chester signed goalkeeper Nathan Vaughan after his departure from Solihull Moors, and he has travelled down today with Alex Lynch struggling with injury.
But will he get the nod?
What has Marcus Bignot had to say about today?
It’s been well documented about that (the postponement), and the issue surrounding that, and how we feel and how we felt, but for now it’s an opportunity for us as a group. It’s the only league fixture on the day, it’s our game in hand, and a positive result would change the picture of the league table. But it’s going to fluctuate, certainly over November and December. Positions will swap and change and the league table will have various teams down there. We’ve got two games now, where in darts you throw first, and we’re playing first, so it’s a great opportunity for us to get some points on the table and change the landscape slightly for this next week or so with the teams in and around us. It’s well documented Eastleigh’s financial clout and on their day they justify that and on other days it’s been frustrating for them, I’m sure. You don’t know what you’re going get but the focus for us is us, and the last two performances have been good.
In position
Welcome
It’s Eastleigh for the Blues today and the only game in the National League schedule as FA Cup first round games take place elsewhere.
After the debacle of the previous game being called off so late in the day, Chester will be looking to get one over the home side this afternoon.
We’ll have team news shortly from the Silverlake Stadium.
COYB!