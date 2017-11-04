14:30 Dave Powell

Halls keeps his place

Marcus Bignot has held up Andy Halls as an example to the players waiting for their chance to break into his Chester FC team.

Halls lost his place in the side after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the FA Cup humbling at Kidderminster Harriers.

And when the right-back returned from suspension he had to settle for a place on the bench given the form of new signing Reece Hall-Johnson.

But Halls was handed a chance in an unfamiliar defensive central midfield role in Saturday’s trip to Maidstone United.

And he produced what was largely recognised as his best performance since his summer switch from Macclesfield Town.

He keeps his place today.

HERE is what Bignot had to say.