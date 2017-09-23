Key Events

Dave Powell

Line ups

Dave Powell

On the bench

Chester subs: Turnbull, Davies, Joyce, Sheron, Bell.

Dave Powell

Maidenhead line up

KEY EVENT

Chester team

Tom Shaw starts.

Dave Powell

Welcome

It’s a big day for the Blues today as Marcus Bignot takes charge of the side for the first time since being appointed on Wednesday.

Maidenhead United are the visitors this afternoon to the Deva and the Blues will face stern test as they look to end their 15-game winless run at home.

We’ll have all the action as it unfolds.