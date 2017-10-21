Key Events
Tough conditions
Storm Brian is bringing some rain and strong winds later on, and we’re seeing the start of that here. Likely be difficult conditions to play in. Won’t be one for the purists, you feel.
No Akintunde
Understand that the Blues striker misses out through injury.
Blues subs
Chester XI
Lynch, Hall-Johnson, McCombe, Astles, Rowe-Turner, Shaw, Dawson, James, Chapell, Zanzala, White.
Young guns are flying!
Well done to Calum McIntyre and his youth team. They won 3-1 at Altrincham last night, thanks to goals from Alex Downes, Brandon Dickinson and Ryan Dobson, to make the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup for the third season running. Their reward is a trip to Hartlepool United.
In position
Boreham Wood XI
Here's what the opposition had say
Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard had this to say on his side’s opponents today.
I like Kingsley James, I know a lot about Harry White, James Akintunde, and they’ve brought in the likes of (Andy) Halls and (John) McCombe. They have got a squad there that on their day can cause problems, so at no stage are we going to underestimate anything that Chester have to offer. I can imagine that confidence is low, obviously losing to a team in the league below probably doesn’t help, but Kidderminster have got great quality there, and you can see that by the personnel who go from them to the National League. But it’s for us to go about what we do, and go there and try and play on the fact that they’ve haven’t got confidence at the minute.
Halls suspended
Right back Andy Halls misses out today after picking up yellow card number five of the season at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.
New signing Reece Hall-Johnson is likely to be handed a first start.
What the new signing had to say
We caught up with Reece Hall-Johnson on Thursday after he completed his loan move to the Blues from Grimsby.
Home debuts
There is a good chance that new signings Offrande Zanzala and Reece Hall-Johnson will be handed their home debuts by manager Marcus Bignot this afternoon.
Striker Zanzala, on loan from Derby County, came of the bench in the defeat at Kidderminster on Saturday and could be handed a chance with James Akintunde struggling, while right back Reece Hall-Johnson is likely to start in place of the suspended Andy Halls after joining from Grimsby Town on Thursday.
Welcome
After the horror show that was the FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster Harriers last weekend, Chester are back in action this afternoon in the National League looking to right the wrongs of what was an abysmal display.
We’ll have all the team news, build-up and match action right here throughout the afternoon.
