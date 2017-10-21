Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard had this to say on his side’s opponents today.

I like Kingsley James, I know a lot about Harry White, James Akintunde, and they’ve brought in the likes of (Andy) Halls and (John) McCombe. They have got a squad there that on their day can cause problems, so at no stage are we going to underestimate anything that Chester have to offer. I can imagine that confidence is low, obviously losing to a team in the league below probably doesn’t help, but Kidderminster have got great quality there, and you can see that by the personnel who go from them to the National League. But it’s for us to go about what we do, and go there and try and play on the fact that they’ve haven’t got confidence at the minute.