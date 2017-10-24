We're not even in November yet and already this game feels like a six-pointer.
It's been a season of struggle for both Chester FC and Barrow so far in the National League this season and the two sides come up against each other this evening knowing how vital three points could be.
Chester sit 22nd in the league while Barrow are two places and one point above their hosts this evening. The Blues could move out of the relegation zone with three points this evening and if results elsewhere go their way.
We'll bring you all the build-up and action from a vital clash for the Blues, right here.
Key Events
Sheet got real
Chester team
Lynch, Hall-Johnson, McCombe, Astles, Gough, James, Dawson, Turnbull, Shaw, Hannah, Archer. Subs: White, Bell, Halls, Rowe-Turner, Zanzala.
In position
Team news
Awaiting confirmation of the Chester line-up tonight but expect James Akintunde to miss out again through injury while Craig Mahon is also sidelined.
Andy Halls returns from his one-match suspension after receiving five yellow cards this season.
There could be starts for new signings Jordan Archer and Jordan Gough.
New squad numbers
We’re into the 30s now!
Here are the squad numbers for the two new Chester signings, Jordan Archer and Jordan Gough.
'Absolutely massive'
It’s not just Chester who desperately need the three points tonight.
Barrow have had a miserable season so far and find themselves languishing just outside the relegation zone following a 3-2 defeat at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
Last week Micky Moore was sacked after a dreadful run in charge, having only taken over from Paul Cox just weeks before.
Caretaker boss Neil Hornby has been placed in temporary charge and had this to say to the North-West Evening Mail.
There’s no way of getting away from it – it’s massive. It’s an absolutely massive game for us. At any other time of the season, with an away game you’d be happy with a point, but we will go there and try to get three points, that’s out ultimate goal. I’ve got a team in mind that will be full of attacking intent, and we will have a go, just as we did on Saturday – particularly in the second half. We’ll have a go, and if we keep it tight and cut out the individual mistakes, then we have enough quality in the team to get the three points.
Bignot wants everyone to pull together
Here’s what the Chester manager had to say after the defeat to Boreham Wood on Saturday.
Our supporters are intelligent supporters and know the situation of the football club off the pitch and know the problems we are facing on the pitch. They are not stupid and they realise what needs to be done, and what you are seeing is a football club trying to put things right, i.e going full-time and bringing in new players. We know what’s wrong and we are working to try and put things right. It is about now everybody, management, board, players, press, supporters, what are we going to do as a collective to go and get these positive performances and results in terms of getting us moving in the right direction.
Two new faces
Reece Hall-Johnson and Offrande Zanzala both made their home debuts during Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Boreham Wood.
And they could be joined by two new faces this evening after Chester completed the double swoop of striker Jordan Archer and left-back Jordan Gough on Monday.
Archer, 23, arrives from Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Stourbridge. The 6ft 3ins tall forward had spent the summer on trial at Walsall and was recently courted by Tranmere Rovers, but he has signed for the Blues. He has nine goals to his name already this season.
Also arriving is 27-year-old left back Gough from National League North side AFC Telford United.
Gough has been a key man for the Bucks this season and already knows Chester boss Marcus Bignot, with the two having worked together when Bignot was manager at Solihull Moors. Gough was part of the National League North title-winning side in 2015/16.
Here’s hoping they prove to be shrewd additions.
Welcome
It’s a massive game for the Blues tonight. It is for both sides, for that matter.
Chester go in search of three precious points at home to fellow National League strugglers Barrow this evening (kick off 7.45pm) knowing that they could haul themselves out of the relegation zone by the end of the night, should results go their way elsewhere.
We’re live and in position at the Swansway Chester Stadium to bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction.
Let’s kick things off.