Chester FC make the trek to Sincil Bank this evening to take on National League leaders Lincoln City (7.45pm).

While their home form of late has been poor, Chester's recent away record has been far more positive and Jon McCarthy's men have won their last three away games 1-0.

Lincoln have enjoyed a spectacular season under manager Danny Cowley and are on course to return to the Football League come the end of the season. They also produced a stunning run to the FA Cup quarter finals before being knocked out by Arsenal.

As ever, we'll bring you all the action via our match blog throughout the evening and reaction on the final whistle.