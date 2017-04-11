Chester FC make the trek to Sincil Bank this evening to take on National League leaders Lincoln City (7.45pm).
While their home form of late has been poor, Chester's recent away record has been far more positive and Jon McCarthy's men have won their last three away games 1-0.
Lincoln have enjoyed a spectacular season under manager Danny Cowley and are on course to return to the Football League come the end of the season. They also produced a stunning run to the FA Cup quarter finals before being knocked out by Arsenal.
Warming up
The two sides are going through their paces pre-match at Sincil Bank. Kick off 30 minutes away.
Lincoln City team
Here’s how the Imps line up.
Farman, Wood, Habergham, Whitehouse, Waterfall, Rhead, Raggett, Arnold, Woodyard, Angol, Knott.
Worrying developments
Tonight's line-ups
Changes
Johnny Hunt and Lucas Dawson drop to the bench tonight with Wade Joyce and Luke George coming in. Matty Waters not in squad while Kane Richards starts.
Chester subs
Roberts, Hunt, Dawson, Vassell, Davies.
Chester starting line up
A big crowd anticipated
Arrived in Lincoln
One player who won't feature
Winger Danny O’Brien has left Chester and will be plying his trade in Finnish football.
O’Brien, who was on loan from Wigan Athletic, was recalled by the Latics at the weekend and then released so he could sign for Nårpes Kraft FF, who play in the Kakkonen, Finnish football’s second tier.
Macca's view on Saturday
He wasn’t best pleased.
Here’s what the Blues boss had to say to BBC Radio Merseyside’s Neil Turner on the York loss and Lincoln trip.
Looking to push on
Amidst the gloom of the 2-0 loss to York on Saturday, one positive was able to be pulled out.
Teenage midfielder Matty Waters showed glimpses of his promise after being handed a start by Jon McCarthy at the weekend and he is hoping to be given the nod once again this evening.
Kind words
The phenomenal success of Danny Cowley’s Lincoln City side has seen him lauded as one of the finest managers outside of the Football League.
Top of the league, a run to the FA Cup quarter finals and a semi-final appearance in the FA Trophy has seen a sleeping giant awake in Lincoln. And the Imps boss has been speaking on the work of Jon McCarthy at Chester.
Jon McCarthy we know very well. He’s a real gentleman, Jon, he’s a fantastic professional and always very, very competitive, always dignified in his approach and I’ve got a lot of time for Jon.
Welcome
It’s a trip to the National League leaders for Chester tonight as they arrive at Sincil Bank for a clash with Lincoln City.
The Imps have been in stunning form this season and are expecting a bumper crowd for this evening’s clash as they aim to keep second placed Tranmere Rovers at bay with another three points.
Chester were woeful at home to York City on Saturday as they limped to a miserable 2-0 home defeat but their away form has been good and they have won their last three on the road 1-0.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction to tonight’s game right here.
Let’s kick things off.