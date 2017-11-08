Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The kick-off of Chester FC's cross-border derby at home to Wrexham tonight has been delayed.

The match will now get under way at 8pm, rather than the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off time, due to 'congestion outside of the ground'.

Wrexham have sold out their allocation of 1,200 tickets.

But, at the time of writing, the large percentage of their supporters were not in the ground.

The derby clash, which is being shown live on BT Sport, is the first in more than four years where ‘safe transport’ has not been used.

That means supporters from both teams are able to make their own way to the Swansway Chester Stadium.