Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy has welcomed scouts from higher-league clubs flocking to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium - as it proves his side are having a good season.

Talent spotters from Premier League and Championship outfits were in the stands for Saturday's 2-0 home win over Aldershot Town.

The subject of their attention was understood to be Aldershot's 17-year-old striker Idris Kanu.

But, with Kanu being kept under lock and key by the outstanding Luke George, it was Blues young guns, like centre-back Sam Hughes and top-scorer James Alabi, who caught the eye.

The victory over Aldershot stretched Chester's unbeaten run to seven matches and moved them up to seventh in the Vanarama National League standings.

And, when asked whether he is anticipating any interest in the sought-after Hughes when the transfer window reopens next month, McCarthy said: "James Alabi, Kane Richards, Sam, Ryan Lloyd... all of them.

"They're seventh at Christmas, we've played 25 games now, that's not a fluke, its not chance, that's a consistent level of performance. Is it 13 clean sheets we've had now from 25 (games)?

"Some more (scouts) should come and have a look because there's some players out there - and there's a lot of young players out there.

"I don't think people realise how young the likes of (Ryan) Astles and James Alabi are. They should be coming and watching us.

"We'll keep pushing them and if they do move on to somewhere bigger, where they might be able to make more money or play at a higher level, then we'll have had an outstanding season, and then we'll look at the next ones."

The job McCarthy has done since taking over the Blues will also be attracting admiring glances.

The former Northern Ireland international has won 13, drawn nine and lost seven of his 29 league matches in charge of Chester.

But McCarthy, who operates with one of the smallest budgets in the non-league top flight, said: "I'm really enjoying the chance and I'd love to take this football club back into the Football League.

"Don't turn that into play-offs and everything this season because you know where I stand on that.

"But if the football club can grow it's something I'd like to have on my CV."