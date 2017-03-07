Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

Weather 12 Chester & Wirral League 3.

The inclement conditions were once again the winner as the league and cup programme was hit on Saturday.

In fact, it was even worse than the weekend before, with only three games taking place and 12 being postponed.

Orange Athletic will be representing the league in the Runcorn & District Cup final after winning 4-2 at fellow Link Up Division Two side Elton Rigger, for whom Matty Thompson scored twice.

In the Queensferry Sports Premier Division, Higher Bebington Kelma edged a 1-0 victory at MBNA.

Steve Dawson got the only goal of the game as Kelma moved above Christleton Celtic and into fourth.

(Photo: Liam Power)

One match got the go-ahead in Tarvin Precision Vets Division A - and it was an important one.

Table-topping Blacon Youth have one hand on the title after storming to a 3-0 success at their nearest rivals Nags Head Bunbury.

Chris Larson (2) and Chris Riley did the damage for Blacon.

Earlier in the week Groves Athletic moved into second place in the Monday Night 11s Division after a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Skyrop.

Neil Ashcroft and Mike Page were the Groves scorers with Fran Tolman replying for Skyrop.

Bears Paw picked up their first points of the season after beating Upton Rangers 5-1 with strikes from Todd Reid (2), Paul Joiner (2) and Nathan Mapletoft.

Jack Ashton netted Upton’s consolation.

Later in the week attention turned to the Friday Night 11s Division Cup semi-finals with Blacon Vets, M&S Bank, Royal Flush and Ashton Phoenix all vying for a place in the showpiece to be held at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, the home of Chester FC, on Saturday, May 13 (1pm).

In the night’s early kick-off, at the Ellesmere Port Sports Village, Royal Flush took a 4-0 half-time lead over Ashton with goals from Gary Baker, Danny Fortune, Lewis Harris and Dave Ritson.

Phoenix ignited the fires for the second half, though, and made a good game of it, with Josh Forster bagging a brace to make the final scoreline 4-2 in Flush’s favour.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Over at the UCEA, in the later kick-off, Blacon Vets and M&S locked horns in a thrilling encounter.

And in the end it was Blacon who ran out 2-1 winners courtesy of a John Dowridge double.

Andrew Hughes took the Bankers close.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA ’s stirring seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end on Saturday when they lost a seven-goal thriller at home to South Liverpool.

Todd Reid was unable to defy the manager of the month curse as his in-form Upton side were edged out 4-3 by the Division One defending champions.

South Liverpool opened the scoring early on through Gary Dunning before Alan Dorrian levelled matters.

But Upton fell behind for the second time after Dunning converted a contentious penalty before Alex Woodcock netted to make their task even harder.

(Photo: Liam Power)

Nathan Mapletoft headed home to halve the deficit and at that stage it appeared an equaliser would follow.

But Upton paid the price for missing a number of good chances when Gary Pollard restored South Liverpool’s two-goal advantage.

And, while Chris Coughlin finished impressively in the 80th minute, it proved too little, too late.

Upton head to Newton this Saturday while Chester Nomads entertain Capenhurst Villa and Helsby head to Redgate Rovers (all 3pm kick-off).

Last Saturday Helsby Reserves went down to a 5-1 Division Three defeat at Redgate Rovers Reserves with Matty Johnson’s strike a consolation.

Welsh Premier League

Airbus UK Broughton are staring relegation in the face after a 4-1 defeat at revitalised Newtown kept them marooned at the foot of the table.

Since the league split the Wingmakers have managed just one point and, with just six games remaining, are now 11 points from safety and in danger of dropping out of the top flight after 13 seasons.

Airbus failed to take their chances early on as they made a bright start with Ryan Fraughan volleying over before Ryan Edwards was denied by Robins goalkeeper Jack Perry after a good run from Lee Owens.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

But, after Neil Mitchell and Nick Rushton went close at the other end, the Wingmakers went in front on 23 minutes when former Chester FC striker Tony Gray headed in from a corner.

It was Newtown, however, who took a lead into the break thanks to headed finishes from Jason Oswell and Alex Fletcher.

And it got worse for Airbus after the restart with substitute Obi Anuruo sent off for an off-the-ball incident and Fletcher and Kieran Mills-Evans netting for the dominant Robins.

The Wingmakers host Cefn Druids on Friday (7.45pm),