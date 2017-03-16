Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC winger Jordan Chapell has suffered a setback in his bid to return to action.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the first team since an impressive display in the 2-1 win at Braintree Town in early January after suffering a rib injury.

He made the bench for the games with Maidstone United and Gateshead last month and featured prominently in behind-closed-doors defeats to AFC Fylde and Wigan Athletic but has been held back in his bid to return by a fresh injury.

The former Sheffield United and Torquay United man suffered a fractured cheekbone after a collision in training and has been ruled out indefinitely by Blues boss Jon McCarthy, joining Craig Mahon and James Akintunde as long-term absentees.

Said the Chester boss: "Jordan Chapell, Craig Mahon, we know they are gone long term. Jordan Chapell has ended up with a fractured cheekbone.

"There has been no benefit for the break in terms of the nature of the injuries only with Tom Shaw coming back in, but it is whether he is up to speed to be involved."

The weekend also looks like it may come too soon for skipper Luke George (hamstring) while recent signing Lucas Dawson may have to settle for a place on the bench despite an impressive cameo against Tranmere Rovers earlier this month.

"You saw it (against Tranmere) and he (Dawson) did well," said McCarthy. "But there is still a lot to do. A lot fell into place for him to be on the bench because we had some injuries come in late on.

"The way the game panned out it was made for him. He made a good impact and showed a good work rate. It isn't to put any more pressure on him than any other player in the squad. I just have to judge who is training the best and who looks in the right frame of mind."