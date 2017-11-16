Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another week and another injury setback for Chester FC .

Having lost key right back Reece Hall-Johnson to a hamstring injury during the 1-0 loss to Wrexham last week, striker Jordan Archer is facing a battle to be fit in time for the trip to Bromley on Saturday in the National League (3pm).

The 24-year-old picked up a groin strain during the warm-up for Tuesday night's Cheshire Senior Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Altrincham and was replaced in the starting line-up.

Archer, who signed for the Blues on a two-year deal from Stourbridge last month , didn't train today and faces a race against time to be fit enough to be in the squad for the weekend.

“The benefit of now moving to the full-time means we are now able to give the boys as much time as possible to declare themselves fit," said Chester manager Marcus Bignot.

“We won’t know until tomorrow in terms of any returning players but I still think we are in a situation where we are going to have to be cute in terms of recruitment, in terms of helping with the balance, depth and competition in the squad.”

“I trust my staff in terms of getting these players back as soon as possible but I have to concentrate on the players who are fit and available."

Hall-Johnson, on loan until January from Grimsby Town, had a scan on his hamstring injury yesterday and is expected to miss the next five to six weeks.

Added Bignot: "He has had his scan and we know in terms of a timeframe as to when he will be back, but it is dangerous when you put a timescale on it. We just want to make sure he comes back fit and healthy and stays injury free for the rest of his loan."

One player who could come back into contention is defender and club captain John McCombe, who has missed the last two games through injury.

McCombe trained with the Blues this week but a decision on his availability for the weekend won't be take until tomorrow.

Tom Shaw and Craig Mahon remain sidelined.