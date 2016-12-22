Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy has paid tribute to the army of Chester FC volunteers – and stated the success the club is currently enjoying is made all the more ‘special’ because it is fan owned.

Blues boss McCarthy captured the feelgood factor surrounding the club when he posted a rare tweet on Sunday night.

The tweet, which was accompanied by a picture of Ryan Astles celebrating his memorable equaliser at Tranmere Rovers, stated: “#BigThankYou all volunteers @ChesterFC. Recent performances and scenes like this are impossible without your hard work and support.”

It went down a storm with supporters and McCarthy, whose side have lost just one of their last 17 Vanarama National League matches going into the Boxing Day clash at Solihull Moors (3pm), has explained to The Chronicle the genesis behind it.

“I was watching Sports Personality of the Year and there was a big campaign about saying thank you to volunteers throughout sport,” said the former Birmingham City and Northern Ireland winger.

“And, as I sat watching that, it just reminded me that our club is run by volunteers. I work closely with a lot of them, but there’s a lot of unseen stuff that they do that I don’t know about, and I just felt it was the right time to say something.

“I don’t tweet a lot, with the social media stuff you can get a lot of criticism, which I did at the start of the season, but I felt it was an opportune moment to say, yes, I’m getting some credit now, but it’s quite simple what we’re doing.

“We work hard at it, nothing works without players, and as a group of players they, like ourselves, do get the connection at this football club, and we do recognise what goes on for no money. What they (the volunteers) do is allow us to go out and have our moments on the pitch.

“So I thought I’d put something out and I was surprised by the response I got individually. It was pleasing but I meant it.

“The volunteers and the fans own the club. So when we win, it’s more special, when we have success, it’s more special, because they all own it and they all have a share in it.

“I do recognise what it means to them at the moment so what I will do is work really hard to maintain that and try and look out for the pitfalls and where it might go wrong.”

The Blues won 2-0 at home to Aldershot Town on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches and move up to seventh.

They will look to cut the gap to the top five further on Boxing Day with victory at 16th-placed Solihull.

But, just like at the start of the season when Chester stuttered, McCarthy is refusing to get carried away.

“As a manager I’m in this lovely period where whatever I say people think it’s right because the players are winning football matches for me,” said McCarthy, who will welcome back Blaine Hudson from suspension against Solihull.

“When we lose football matches it doesn’t matter what I say, it’s wrong, and people are able to question me. I realise that.

“I don’t get too excited and too cocky and too arrogant when things are going well, so hopefully people will afford me that when I have some more disappointing results, and they’ll remember I have done this and not been too excited.”