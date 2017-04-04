Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy says there is plenty more to come from teenage midfielder Matty Waters.

The 19-year-old came on as a first-half substitute in the 1-0 win at Torquay United on Saturday , impressing in a midfield role after replacing the injured Evan Horwood.

It was a mature performance from the teenage academy product and McCarthy believes Waters can be a big factor for the Blues moving forward and praised his character in bouncing back from previous disappointment.

“There is quite rightly praise for Matty Waters,” said the Chester manager.

“Against Forest Green we brought him in and we took him to Dover and he gave away a penalty and was distraught afterwards and we picked him up.

“We said to him that the next time he gets a chance he needs to be stronger. He needed to recognise he’s at the level now that we trust him and we were glad to get him a chance.

“We had a chance to get Tom Shaw on earlier but I wanted to get Matty on and I wanted Tom by my side, he did a lot of work with us on this trip. Obviously we were disappointed for Evan but it gave Matty a chance.

“There is a lot more to come from him. That was a little moment in his development, he dipped a little bit a Dover and he’s gone again and hopefully we can get him on the pitch a little bit more.”

Horwood limped off with 30 minutes on the clock at Plainmoor with suspected knee ligament damage and could be ruled out for the remainder of the season.