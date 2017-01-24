Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Johnny Hunt believes Chester FC must go for broke if they want to make a run for the play-offs this season.

Chester sit ninth in the Vanarama National League, six points off the play-off places with 17 games to go following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wrexham at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

On Saturday the Blues head to Dover Athletic, the team occupying the final play-off berth at present, knowing that if results go their way they could trim the gap to just three points heading into a crucial February that sees them face other teams in the hunt including Gateshead, Barrow and Dagenham & Redbridge.

And Hunt, who shone in the derby draw at the weekend, is confident that the Blues can make a late run for the top five and be the surprise package.

"There is 17/18 games left and I think we have got to go for teams now," said Hunt, who joined the Blues from Cambridge United in the summer of 2015.

"I'd rather go and win one, lose one than draw two because the more points we have the better chance we have of achieving something for this club.

"If we can get to 72/73 points then we will have half a chance. That's how I'm looking at it and from my point of view I think that's easily achievable for us, and we play everyone around us now.

"It's a big month for us and let's see what we are about. This club's only going to move forward and whatever happens this season let's build on it and try and take this club back where it belongs."

Hunt was exceptional against his former club on Saturday and believes that the gap to the play-off places should be narrower than it is, with Chester failing to capitalise on their first-half dominance of Wrexham on Saturday.

But the left back, who is one of a number of players to have found a new lease of life under Chester boss Jon McCarthy this season, believes that the occasion will on serve to aid the young Blues squad moving forward and showed them where they need to improve.

"They had the better chances second half because we had 10 men, but if we could have scored first half then I think it could have been whole different game and we could have blew them away," said Hunt, a former Wrexham player.

"You can't explain the feeling playing in them games. They are special games, when it's full and bodies are on the line. We've got a young team but when I look next to my teammates I can rely on them.

"But we never got beat again and we showed a bit of character and we have to build on that now.

"We are just short of that next level. That's the thing we are missing I think, when we are on top we need to make the most of it."

Chester are back in National League action on Saturday when they make the long trip south to Kent to take on Dover Athletic at the Crabble Athletic Ground (3pm).