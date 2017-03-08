Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Johnny Hunt has reiterated his desire to remain at Chester FC next season.

The 26-year-old full back has been in good form for the Blues this season and is one of many to be offered fresh terms for the next campaign.

And while nothing is signed yet, the former Cambridge United and Wrexham man is keen to stay a part of manager Jon McCarthy's plans and says he is enjoying his football more than ever.

“I’ve spoken to them, it’s only early days but I’ve said I’m enjoying it here more than I ever have," said Hunt.

“If the right deal is on the table then I will have no hesitation in signing for another season. I’m enjoying my football here and I enjoy working under the gaffer, I’m still learning and I like the responsibility of helping the younger lads along and helping the squad."

Chester flirted with the play-offs as recently as January but recent poor form has seen them fall away from the pack and into mid-table obscurity.

But after a season battling relegation during the last campaign, Hunt believes there is plenty of progress being made by the Blues and that they have already shown they have what it takes to bridge the gap.

“It’s a little frustrating that we’ve not been able to get to that next level, but I want to get there and I want to do it with Chester," he said.

"I want to get there with this group of lads, the club is ready to go, it’s a very good club and we’ve shown we can mix it with the big boys.

“A bit more experience from this year and I think we’ll be right there in amongst it.”