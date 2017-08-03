Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Experienced centre back John McCombe has been named Chester FC captain for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season.

The 32-year-old defender has a wealth of experience having enjoyed spells with, among others, Port Vale, York City and Hereford United.

He arrived at the Blues on a one-year deal in the summer after rejecting the chance of a new deal a National League rivals Macclesfield Town and has been handed the armband by manager Jon McCarthy.

A number of senior players could have laid claim to the honour with Paul Turnbull, Ross Hannah and Andy Halls all candidates while Craig Mahon and Ryan Astles donned the armband during some friendly games.

McCombe will be leading the team out this Saturday as they kick off their season at Solihull Moors (3pm).