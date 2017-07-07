Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fixtures , stadium sponsorship deals , team photo shoot... it's been a busy week for Chester FC as they gear up for Monday's pre-season opener at Runcorn Town (7.30pm).

But it has remained quiet on the transfer front - and it's likely to stay that way until James Alabi, finally, completes a move away from the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Last season's top-scorer for the Blues told The Chronicle on Monday that it should all be sorted within a 'few days' .

And it now looks like neighbours and Vanarama National League rivals Tranmere Rovers have won the race for Alabi's signature.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Chester will be looking for a fee in excess of the £10,000 they turned down from Barnet for Alabi in January , either up front or at a tribunal.

That will then allow the club to hand a permanent contract to Lucas Dawson, who was included on Wednesday's Very Big Team Photo event , and bring in a back-up goalkeeper as well as a defender who can cover right-back and centre-back.

Theo Vassell, I hear you say?

Well, if Blues boss Jon McCarthy has any interest in re-signing Vassell, then he might have to move quickly, as the youngster, who is a free agent after being released by Walsall, was in trial action last night for a Gateshead side who are beginning to become active in the market, having signed striker Jordan Preston from Guiseley , and secured half-season loans for Huddersfield Town defender Fraser Horsfall and Middlesbrough midfielder Robbie Tinkler.

But the Heed are not the only club in the non-league top flight who have been busy this week...

Wrexham

Wrexham have done some decent business over the summer. However, having lost out on Ross Hannah to Chester , they look short of goals, like they did last season, too.

But Dragons boss Dean Keates will be hoping the arrival of Scott Boden, on an initial one-year contract following his release by Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and the re-signing of Ntumba Massanka on loan from Burnley, will remedy that.

(Image: Handout)

Keates has assembled a new-look, 16-man squad and has said he wants to add two more players before the club kick off their campaign at home to Macclesfield Town on August 5.

Macc, meanwhile, have brought in teenage Bury midfielder Scott Burgess on a season-long loan and saw goalkeeper Craig Ross join Barnet after he turned the offer of a new deal down.

AFC Fylde

Fylde will be the visitors for the Blues' first home game of the 2017-18 season on Tuesday, August 8.

And, barring injury or suspension, their squad for that match will surely include prolific frontman Danny Rowe.

Rowe, who scored 50 goals in all competitions in 2016-17, has penned a new two-year contract with the Vanarama National League North champions.

And, in what is a real statement of intent, he did so after Fylde turned down a £50,000 bid from League One Oldham Athletic for his services.

Battling Rowe for a starting place up front next season will be Jack Muldoon after he completed a free transfer move from Lincoln City.

And that came on the back of the confirmation that the club's Chester -based boss Dave Challinor had signed a new two-year deal with the ambitious Coasters.

But it's not all good news for Fylde, though.

Influential midfielder Dan Bradley has been transfer listed at his own request in a bid to move closer to his family in the Midlands.

And the Coasters have confirmed they 'are aware of FA investigations into allegations that some of their current and former players may have placed bets on football matches and are cooperating with these enquiries'.

Barrow AFC

Barrow have lost two players - Jordan Williams to Rochdale and Nick Anderton to Blackpool - to the Football League this summer.

But they are determined not to lose a third with the club having turned down an offer from Carlisle United for striker Richie Bennett.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Instead, Barrow boss Paul Cox, who has named his former Mansfield Town number two Micky Moore as his new assistant, has been busy bolstering his ranks.

Young defender Jimmy Dunne has arrived on loan from Burnley while goalkeeper Stuart Moore has joined permanently after being let go by Reading.

Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham were certainly one of the clubs to have expressed an interest in Alabi.

And they may yet need to strengthen their attack with Portsmouth reportedly out to sign Oliver Hawkins.

Dagenham, meanwhile, have completed the capture of ex-Birmingham City midfielder Charlee Adams.

Best of the rest

Good signing for newly promoted Ebbsfleet United ; they have sealed a deal for Malta defender Sam Magri from Dover Athletic .

Experienced Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Sam Wood has made the move to Eastleigh while FC Halifax Town have also strengthened their options in the centre of the park by signing Connor Oliver from North Ferriby United.

Leyton Orient are having to play catch up after the club, thankfully, changed ownership. However, they are getting there, this week bringing in defender Jake Caprice from Woking, Stevenage midfielder Charlie Lee, defender Joe Widdowson from Dagenham, and forward David Mooney from Southend United.

Hartlepool United , who came down with Orient last season, have lost midfielder Brad Walker to Crewe Alexandra.

Boreham Wood have signed right-back Kane Smith from Hitchin Town while Torquay United have completed a double deal for Exeter City striker Jamie Reed and goalkeeper Neal Osborn from Southampton.

Frankie Raymond has swapped Dagenham for Bromley , who have lost fellow midfielder Jordan Wynter to Woking .