Chester FC striker James Akintunde has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old has agreed fresh terms with the club and becomes the fourth player after Tom Shaw, Ryan Astles and new addition Harry White to sign up for the 2017/18 campaign with the Blues.

Akintunde joined Chester last summer, impressing following a trial spell after he had been released by Cambridge United at the end of the 2015/16 season.

He started the season as third choice striker behind Kane Richards and James Alabi but impressed when he did see some action earlier on in the season, netting three times.

He was dealt a blow in October after suffering a training ground injury but battled his way back to fitness for the final weeks of the campaign, starting the last two games of the season.

Londoner Akintunde will form part of what is set to be a new-look strikeforce for Chester next season following the release of Richards and the expected departure of leading scorer Alabi, who has been heavily linked with a move to Dagenham & Redbridge.

White, 22, will also be a part of next season’s attacking options following his move to the Blues from Vanarama National League rivals Solihull Moors.