Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy says he has learned more about himself and his players during the losing run he aims to banish from memory with victory over Tranmere Rovers tonight.

McCarthy admits he came in for criticism for the first time in his Lookers Vauxhall Stadium reign after the Blues slumped to a fourth straight defeat in going down 4-2 at Maidstone United.

But, after stopping the rot with a 1-0 win at Southport last weekend, he believes they will be stronger for it in the long run ahead of the BT Sport live home clash with title-challenging Tranmere (7.45pm kick-off).

McCarthy said: "I probably did more work before the Maidstone game and in that little run of results than I did when we had successes against Eastleigh and Tranmere, to bring up examples.

"So as much as it was a disappointment, my conscience was clear, because we were trying to do everything we could to get things right. I didn't excuse the performance, but it wasn't because of a lack of work from me and my players.

"I would then learn a little about myself and how I'm reacting to the first real negative comments I've had from some people over the last four games.

"It's a good learning process for me. So thanks to Peter for that nice email you sent me and told me in no uncertain terms how rubbish we were at Maidstone!

"You'd be surprised at the level of stuff we get when we have had a bad result. It makes me realise where my real genuine belief and support is around here. The players know I have it (support) for them and we know it's the majority of our football club (supporting us).

"It's times like that when we'll find out more about ourselves and that's when we'll improve.

"I've learned a lot, and the players have learned a lot, and if we turn this around now, which we did a little bit at Southport, then that's another experience we know we can deal with as a football club. We'll get better and stronger all the time."

McCarthy knows Chester will have to step it up tonight against a Rovers side that could go second with victory.

But the Blues have already proved this season they can be a match for Micky Mellon's men after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 in November's reverse clash at Prenton Park.

Ryan Astles' wonderful injury-time equaliser sparked scenes of wild celebrations among the travelling supporters and McCarthy wants to replicate what he describes 'as the best feeling of the season' again tonight.

"They're one of the best teams in this division, they've got one of the best management teams, and they've got really good quality players," said the former Northern Ireland international, who has called on Chester fans to act as the '12th' man and drown out the 1,300-strong Tranmere support.

"On Friday we have to find a way to be a credit to our club and find a way to put on a level of performance our fans can be proud of, and that earns the respect of other teams in the league - and that's what we've done this year with the top teams.

"If they bring their best game, and are right on top of everything, then they beat us, but they know they've been in a game. But if they don't, we're ready to take advantage.

"I can get a lot of belief from these games. I know my players are good enough to be that level of player.

"These games are really exciting for me because it could be another breakthrough if we can grasp it and put in a dominant performance.

"Can I get one of my players to realise he's better than a player at Tranmere? If so, I'll have moved him forward. Can I get the whole team to do it and get the win? If so, we'll have moved to the next level.

"It was the best feeling of the season (at Prenton) and the closest we've been to our fans as a club - and that's the whole identity of this club. That's what I've got to make happen again."