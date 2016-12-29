Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will not appeal against Johnny Hunt's controversial Boxing Day dismissal - despite Jon McCarthy's belief the left-back should not even have been booked.

Hunt has been hit with a three-match ban after being shown a straight red card for a challenge on Shepherd Murombedzi in the 3-2 defeat at Solihull Moors.

McCarthy has watched the footage back and is in no doubt his man was extremely hard done by referee Christopher O'Donnell.

But the Blues boss has decided against launching an appeal in fear of the FA of deeming it frivolous and thus extending Hunt's suspension.

McCarthy, whose side were on the end of a number of contentious decisions by O'Donnell at Damson Park, said: "I don't criticise and I don't make excuses (after a game) as I will get a good chance to have a look at all of the evidence.

"The referee and the officials, as well as the assessor, I'll have reasonable conversations with them, and they'll explain themselves, and they talk about it being a lot of isolated incidents.

"But I've had a look at them now and the Johnny Hunt one is not even a yellow card, let alone a red card. It's a clean tackle with his laces.

"We can't appeal. We know what the FA's like. They have to back the referees and we understand that. They'll say his feet were off the floor.

"But they weren't. One leg was clearly behind the other and it was with his laces."

Hunt will now miss the reverse clash with Solihull at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on New Year's Day (3pm), the trip to Braintree Town on January 7, and the FA Trophy tie at home to Forest Green Rovers on January 14.

But McCarthy is hopeful Evan Horwood will be fit to take over the left-back spot.

Horwood dropped back into that position on Boxing Day, after Hunt was sent off, only to later come off with a shoulder injury.

But McCarthy, speaking this morning, said: "I'm expecting him to train this morning and we'll see how he gets through that sesssion.

"I think there's some discomfort there but I've seen him on the treatment table and he wants to train, so we'll have a much better idea after that."