Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy insisted his struggling side did not get what they deserved as they went down to a 'cruel' 3-2 defeat to Woking as their losing run at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium stretched to seven games.

The Blues looked to be heading for their first home win of 2017 after Liam Davies, with his first goal for the club, and Elliott Durrell, with his ninth of the season, cancelled out Brian Saah's opener.

But relegation-threatened Woking snatched the points at the death through substitute Connor Hall and an injury-time penalty from Gozie Ugwu

And McCarthy said: "It was a very nervous, anxious first 20 minutes, which seems to have been building up around the place, and then there was a good response from my players.

"It felt like we dominated the second half to get into the position when we were 2-1 up. We were minutes away from getting what we deserved today,

"Football is a very cruel game. We are very low, very flat in there, but we'll pick them up and attack the next couple of games, but it seems like the footballing Gods didn't smile on us.

"We worked today, we performed today, and I think when people go away they will accept that in terms of a home performance of late, so to go away with absolutely nothing it hurts."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

You have to go back four months, to December 17, for the last time Chester won in front of their own supporters.

And since that 2-0 triumph over Aldershot Town they have lost 14 of their following 19 matches to slip from seventh in the table and six points off the play-off places to 16th and four points above the drop spots.

The Blues are not mathematically safe yet going into their final games of the campaign away to Sutton United and at home to Boreham Wood.

And McCarthy, who once again stressed his players had not let him down, said: "I'm aware of all the statistics. I know them better than you and everybody.

"We're working very hard, we're going to stick together, and some of the statistics would show we have 52 points and the best goal difference of all the other teams. There's quite a few teams below us who have a worse record than us so it can be spun around.

"We've done all right to get ourselves into this position, we would have liked to have finished it off and been away from it, and we are aware of the sitation.

"But actually we have still got 52 points, plus the best goal difference, and we put in a good performance today."