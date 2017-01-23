Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Keates labelled the 1-1 derby draw at Chester FC as two points, believing his Wrexham side could have 'three or 4-1'.

The Blues bossed proceedings before the break but fell behind in the 53rd minute after their former midfielder John Rooney fired in on his first return to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

However parity was restored seven minutes later when James Alabi converted a penalty he had won and which Keates felt was soft.

The Dragons boss, who was taken charge of his first cross-border derby clash, said: "From our point of view I think it's two points dropped.

"We had a lot of chances in the second half, a little bit better quality and better finishing it could have been three or 4-1.

“The first five minutes we did okay and then we gave away too many free kicks, it gives them a chance to get the big lads up from centre-half and get balls into our box.

"Duzza (Elliott Durrell) has got decent quality as we know and it was way too many free kicks from about the fifth minute to the 25th (minute).

“They got on top and pushed us back but we weathered the storm and got in at half time, asked them to raise it 10-15%, they did that, and we came out second half and I think it is two points dropped."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Alex Lynch made a superb save from Mark Carrington and Jordan White and Paul Rutherford saw golden opportunities come and go as Wrexham pushed for a winner.

But Keates reckoned they should have been pegged back in the first place.

Of the penalty award, he said: "I don’t know, all the lads in there are saying it is soft and he (Alabi) has run into Russell Penn. (He has) taken a touch, knocked it past him and run into him.

"My first thought (is that) it was not a penalty but there were a few things, especially first half, that weren’t going for us and I wasn’t surprised that it was given.

"I will have a look back at it and see where it has come from. We are on the attack, we have got a shot off on the edge of their box and two passes (later) and it has ended up being a penalty.

"From that point of view it is disappointing. I will look back at it, my thoughts now are that it wasn’t a penalty."