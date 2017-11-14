Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reece Hall-Johnson hopes to be back in a Chester FC shirt sooner rather than later after having his progress curtailed by injury.

The 22-year-old right back had impressed since arriving on loan from Grimsby Town last month and netted once in five outings.

But the Blues were dealt a blow in the 1-0 defeat to Wrexham last week when Hall-Johnson pulled up with a hamstring injury when chasing down a loose ball.

That injury forced him off and he now faces the prospect of a six to eight week lay-off from action, although he hopes he will be back in the reckoning for Marcus Bignot’s side before then.

“It was gutting,” said Hall-Johnson, whose loan deal until January remains in place despite his injury setback.

“I was chasing for a ball and I felt it go, but it’s just one of those things in football. You just have to get on with it and try and get back to fitness as soon as you can.

“I’ve never really had any injuries like this before, and I’ve not really had to sit on the sidelines for too often and watch, but it is something that hopefully won’t be as bad as first thought and I’m hoping the timescale may be a bit shorter.”

Former Norwich City youngster Hall-Johnson, who impressed in the National League for Braintree Town last season, has returned to Grimsby for treatment and has undergone scans to assess the injury.

It is a blow for both player and club, with his arrival having given the Blues a timely boost in recent weeks.

His boss at the Mariners, Russell Slade, has been to watch Hall-Johnson in action to assess his progress, and he will no doubt have been impressed.

But while Hall-Johnson is hopeful of breaking into the first-team at Blundell Park in the not too distant future, he is still set on aiding Chester’s battle to haul themselves clear of the drop zone.

“Obviously my aim is to get myself in contention at Grimsby at some stage,” he said.

“But I’ve really enjoyed my time at Chester so far and I am fully intending to be back there as soon as my injury clears up and I get the go-ahead.

“It’s a great club with a great set up and we are starting to move in the right direction and I think that our performances over the past few games have shown that.

“It’s disappointing to not be involved but I don’t think it will be too long and I’m looking forward to getting back there.

“I know the manager (Slade) has been to see me play for Chester so hopefully he will have liked what he saw, but I’m just focusing on getting back stronger now and carrying on where I left off at Chester.

“I’m at Chester until January and that deal is still in place. As soon as I am fit I will be back there, I think.

“I’ve had scans now and I’m just waiting to see on timescales so I can know for sure. Fingers crossed that it will be quicker that we first thought.”