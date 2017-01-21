Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's here!

The game you've been dying for - or dreaded, depending on your derby disposition - takes place at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium this afternoon (3pm kick-off) when Chester FC face bitter rivals Wrexham.

It will be the second time Blues boss Jon McCarthy has experienced one of British football's fiercest rivalries as a manager; for his Dragons counterpart Dean Keates, the first.

But McCarthy, who was formerly Steve Burr's number two, and Keates, who used to captain Wrexham, are no novices when it comes to what should be a ferociously fought clash in front of a bumper crowd.

So let's kick-off our big game preview by hearing from the respective bosses.

What has Jon McCarthy had to say?

"I get it. Make sure everybody knows how much I get what this means for the fans. I played in derbies - I completely understand it.

"But I also understand, emotionally, my players need to see me at the same level all the way through the season, and in order for me to prepare us properly for the games, and in order for me to make the right decisions on Saturday, during the game and at half-time, that's where I need to be at. I need to have a clear head.

"But I'll be a fan as well. On the inside I'll be excited. I know exactly what it will feel like either way. I'm experienced at derby matches."

What has Dean Keates had to say?

"I know from playing in it, I know what it means to the fans, to the people of the area and to the town. All being well we can go there and give them (the fans) something to smile about and we will show them what they want to see from the stands and we can give them everything on the pitch.

"You look at ticket sales, it is nearly 1,200 fans we are taking. We took 900 on New Year’s Day up to Southport, the support has always been there, they still come to the home games.

"It has not been ideal (this season), it has been nowhere near what it should be for this football club. It has happened and if it hadn’t happened I wouldn’t be stood here giving you an interview. But it is up to us and what is in the building to go there and give a performance and give them everything they want to see stood on the terraces."

What's the team news?

The Blues welcome left-back and former Dragon Johnny Hunt back from suspension and right-back Theo Vassell on loan from Walsall.

But there is a doubt over Sam Hughes, the clash could come too soon for Ross Killock, while James Akintunde is definitely out.

Wrexham's only injury concern is over captain Robbie Evans.

And, if Evans fails to make it, Keates last night bolstered his midfield options by signing 19-year-old Ollie Shenton on loan from Stoke City.

What's the form?

Chester (last six in league): WLLWDW

Wrexham (last six in league): WWLWLL

What's the odds?

Blues to win: 6/5 (BetVictor), 21/20 (Sky Bet), 6/5 (William Hill).

Dragons to win: 12/5 (Sky Bet), 23/10 (BetVictor), 23/10 (William Hill).

Draw: 23/10 (Sky Bet), 23/10 (BetVictor), 23/10 (William Hill).

Is the match on TV?

No, it's not. BT Sport haven't picked it up.

But our reporters Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock will be running a live blog on The Chester Chronicle website with all the build-up, live game updates and post-match reaction.

COYB!