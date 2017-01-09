Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy paid a warm tribute to Elliott Durrell after he helped inspire Chester FC's excellent comeback victory at Braintree Town.

But the Blues boss admitted he did not fancy bringing the fiercely competitive midfielder off once the Blues had scored what proved to be their winner at Cressing Road.

Moments after two-goal hero James Alabi netted his second of the game McCarthy replaced Durrell with Wade Joyce and reverted to a 4-4-2 formation.

It proved the correct decision as the Blues saw out the remaining minutes to record their first victory of 2017 and move up to ninth in the Vanarama National League.

However, McCarthy joked that he thought Durrell was 'going to chin him' after he discovered he was being substituted.

But, once the laughter had died down in the press box, the former Northern Ireland international was quick to spell out just how important the enigmatic playmaker had and has been for Chester since his summer arrival from Tamworth.

Jon McCarthy after the 2-1 win at Braintree Town

McCarthy, whose decision to move Durrell into a three-man attack in the second half proved crucial, said: "He has got so much desire.

"As I'm bringing him off with about eight minutes to go I was fearing he was going to chin me because he wants to stay on every minute!

"He's been a massive signing for us and he's a spark. He's a complex character but he has something extra and something different, and he's been a massive part of what we've achieved.

"He would have wanted to win that four, five or six and his pragmatic manager is going back to 4-4-2 at that point.

"He was fuming with me to bring him off but I was absolutely delighted with him and I love him even more than I did before because of his performance today.

"He's special, he sees a different picture to other people. He's a little step ahead and sometimes that gets away from him but I don't ever try and stop him from doing anything.

"Every now and again I may try to reset him, if he's given a couple of balls away, but he never listens to me!

"But I appreciate that and I'm happy to manage that type of player because of the difference he brings and because he'll win you a game."