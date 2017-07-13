Key Events
Chester teams
First half: Lynch, Halls, Astles, McCombe, Rowe-Turner, Joyce, James, Turnbull, Davies,Brown, White.
Second half: Trialist A, Trialist B, Jones, Trialist C, Trialist E, Chapell, Dawson, Hellawell, Brown, Bell, Akintunde
Hannah misses out
Ross Hannah rested tonight after picking up muscle strain on Monday. Should be back for Monday’s trip to Bala Town.
One player who won't be featuring
Chester FC and Evan Horwood parted ways by mutual consent earlier today, with the midfielder set to pen a longer term deal elsewhere.
Horwood played 22 times in the National League last season, scoring once, after joining from Northampton Town last summer. You can read the full story HERE.
In position
Welcome
It’s Ewen Fields for Chester FC tonight as they take on Evo Stik First Division North side Hyde United.
It’s a 3G pitch for Chester tonight and they are expected to field two separate teams, as they did for the 5-1 win at Runcorn Town and 2-0 success over Flint Town United.
We’ll bring you all the latest team news shortly ahead of kick off at 7.45pm.