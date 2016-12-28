Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is no reason why 'hungry' Chester FC cannot continue to put pressure on the top-five teams.

That was the verdict of key midfielder Tom Shaw after the Blues suffered only their second defeat in 18 league games on Boxing Day.

The nature of the 3-2 loss at Solihull Moors was frustrating enough given it was a direct result of a number of questionable refereeing decisions.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

But it was made all the more vexing when the players returned to the dressing room and checked their phones for the latest Vanarama National League standings.

Results elsewhere meant seventh-placed Chester would have moved within four points of the play-off positions had they won.

Instead they remain six points behind fifth-placed Dagenham & Redbridge going into the reverse clash with Solihull at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on New Year's Day (3pm).

That the Blues find themselves within touching distance of the top five going into 2017 is testament to the superb season they are enjoying.

Jon McCarthy's men were tipped to struggle after the loss of Ben Heneghan, John Rooney and Ross Hannah in the summer.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

And Chester boss McCarthy admits the aim remains to achieve the magical 50-point mark which should secure safety.

But, with the Blues having accrued 39 points from their first 26 games of the campaign, Shaw said: "It was a tough (on Boxing Day) but in the grand scheme of things it's been a fantastic first half to the season.

"To be in this position at the turn of the year is remarkable really.

"We're punching well above our weight but the good thing is we're not settling for that, we want to do better.

"We've had a look at the league table and there's no reason why we can't keep ahead of that pack just below us and start chasing the teams above us.

"There's some hungry players in the dressing room."

The controversial defeat to Solihull ended Chester's seven-match unbeaten league run and was their first loss on the road in the league since August 29.

But they have an immediate chance to avenge it on Sunday and Shaw, who is having an excellent season, said: "We feel aggrieved about the result, and the manner of it, so we'll be champing at the bit to get back to training, get ourselves right, and hopefully put a good performance in on New Year's Day."