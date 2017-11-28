Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot has already admitted that the task to keep Chester FC in the National League come the end of the season will not be an easy one.

Three wins, nine draws and 10 losses see Chester sit in 21st position on 18 points and three points off safety, with Leyton Orient hovering just above them.

The second half capitulation to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday was tough to watch.

After a fairly even first half the Daggers cruised through the gears after the break and carved through Chester's defence with ease en route to a comfortable 4-0 win.

The final whistle was met with boos from some sections of the home faithful and the feeling among many was that it would take an almighty effort to stave off the threat of relegation to the National League North this time around.

Chester survived last season by two points and their safety wasn't mathematically certain going into the final day. York City ended up taking the final relegation place on 50 points.

But how do the numbers stack up?

Looking back at the past 10 years in the National League, Chester's points haul of 51 is the most that a team has been relegated with, although the Blues were handed a reprieve owing to financial turmoil at Hereford United and Salisbury City.

The 2015/16 season saw FC Halifax Town go down with 48 points in a season where Chester managed 54. The season prior (2014/15) was the Blues best to date where they racked up 63 points and a 12th placed finish while Alfreton Town were relegated on 45 points.

Stockport County plummeted into the National League North on 50 points in 2012/13 while it was Hayes & Yeading in 2011/12 (41 points), Altrincham in 2010/11 (44 points), Ebbsfleet United in 2009/10 (44 points), Woking in 2008/09 (44 points) and FC Halifax in 2007/08 (42 points - although Altrincham finished on 41 but Halifax folded).

For Chester to reach last season's total of 52 it would require 1.4 points per game, although that is based on the assumption that nobody breaks with tradition and surpasses the 51 point mark to go down.

So far this season Chester have averaged 0.82 points per game over 22 games. Under Jon McCarthy it was 0.87 points per game while Bignot has improved on that haul slightly at 0.91 points per game.

In relation to form in the current table - and if the total of 52 points is to be enough - the Blues would need upper mid-table form for the remainder of the season. Tranmere Rovers have averaged 1.4 points per game so far this season and sit in 11th place.

A positive December would certainly change the outlook somewhat, but it's going to be a long slog.