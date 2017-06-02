Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is five weeks since Chester FC ended a bitterly disappointing second half to the season with a limp 2-0 home loss to Boreham Wood .

But spirits have been lifted since then by the business the club has done in the transfer market.

The well-received arrivals of Ross Hannah and Andy Halls this week brought the number of new signings so far this summer up to four - with Jon McCarthy intent on making more in the coming days and weeks.

Blues boss McCarthy has also tied down 10 players to new contracts, let six leave , and handed professional deals to a talented trio from the youth team .

So, two months before the 2017-18 Vanarama National League campaign kicks off, we've had a look at how Chester's squad is shaping up and what areas still need strengthening before the season opener on August 5.

What does the squad looks like so far?

Goalkeepers: Alex Lynch (contract renewal).

Defenders: Evan Horwood (contract renewal), Ryan Astles (contract renewal), Andy Halls (new signing), James Jones (first professional contract).

Midfielders: Wade Joyce (contract renewal), Matty Waters (contract renewal), Tom Shaw (contract renewal), Craig Mahon (contract renewal), Jordan Chapell (contract renewal), Liam Davies (contract renewal), Tom Crawford (first professional contract).

Strikers: James Akintunde (contract renewal), Nyal Bell (new signing), Harry White (new signing), Ross Hannah (new signing), Nathan Brown (first professional contract).

Who has yet to sign up?

This season's star man Sam Hughes and top-scorer James Alabi have both been offered new deals. Neither, though, will be staying at the club, with the former destined for a big move , quite possibly to the Premier League, and the latter a target for clubs in League Two and the non-league top flight.

Luke George has been offered fresh terms but, as of yet, nothing has been agreed. There is less known about the futures of fellow midfielder Lucas Dawson and striker Will Marsh.

Liam Roberts, Theo Vassell and Ryan Lloyd all returned to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign. Given Lynch has established himself as the Blues' number one goalkeeper, it is unlikely Roberts will return for a second stint. Both full-back Vassell and midfielder Ryan Lloyd are available, though, after being released by Walsall and Port Vale respectively.

Who has gone?

Elliott Durrell, Kieran Evans, Blaine Hudson, Johnny Hunt, Ross Killock and Kane Richards.

Which areas need strengthening?

Our Chester FC reporter Dave Powell was asked that very same question this week . Here's what he had to say...

"With Ross Hannah, Harry White, James Akintunde and Nyal Bell, and Nathan Brown coming through the youth, the striking options are far superior than they were last year.

"Striking options are done and dusted now, with James Alabi likely to be moving on in the next couple of weeks, but central defence is something the club is actively trying to strengthen.

"I think central midfield is another area that will need to be addressed because Tom Shaw is likely to play a lesser role next year because of his assistant manager duties .

"They have set the bar with the signings of Andy Halls, Ross Hannah and Harry White. There's been a strong influx of players this summer, probably the strongest for some time, and that is likely to continue in the same vein if the deals they want to get done get over the line."

So at least one centre-back - which won't be Tranmere Rovers' Ritchie Sutton - and an experienced centre-midfielder are the priorities.

But we reckon McCarthy will also be looking out for a back-up to Lynch between the sticks, a left-back, and a right-back to deputise for Halls.

And, who knows, maybe there could be another surprise, too?