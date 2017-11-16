Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC season ticket prices are among the highest in the Vanarama National League - but the cost of their single tickets are among the lowest.

And you will not get a cheaper brew or programme in the non-league top flight than you do at the Blues.

While the price you pay for a pie at the Swansway Chester Stadium is bettered only by one club.

The figures are revealed in this year's BBC Price of Football study, the results for which you can read in full HERE .

And we have taken a closer look at how Chester compare to their league rivals - and their fellow fan-owned clubs.

Season tickets

The Blues' cheapest season ticket is £255. Seventeen clubs offer cheaper season tickets, led by Sutton United (£99), Woking (£99) and Boreham Wood (£100).

Chester's dearest season ticket costs £342. Six clubs offer dearer season tickets, the dearest being at Leyton Orient (£529), Macclesfield Town (£400) and Wrexham (£382).

Single tickets

The Blues' cheapest single ticket is £15. Five clubs offer cheaper single tickets, led by Eastleigh (£12), and AFC Fylde and Macclesfield (£14), while 10 offer the same price.

Chester's dearest single ticket costs £18. Eight clubs offer dearer single tickets, the dearest being at Orient (£30) and Tranmere Rovers (£22), while four offer the same price.

Programme, pie and tea

Chester fare particularly well in this part of the survey.

A Blues programme will set you back £2.50, which is the cheapest price in the league along with five other clubs (Barrow AFC, Bromley, Dover Athletic, Gateshead, Sutton). The remaining 18 clubs charge £3 for a programme. The league average is £2.88.

A pie at the Deva is £2.50, which is bettered only by Gateshead (£2.40). Four clubs also sell pies for £2.50 (Boreham Wood, Dover, Guiseley, FC Halifax Town). The dearest pie is the £3.50 charged at Fylde, Aldershot Town, Maidenhead United, Maidstone United, Torquay United and Tranmere. The league average is £2.95.

A cup of tea while watching Chester costs £1. That is the cheapest brew in the league along with three other clubs (Barrow, Guiseley, Solihull Moors). The dearest cuppa is the £2 charged by Aldershot and Hartlepool United. The league average is £1.42.

Away tickets

Chester's cheapest adult away ticket is £18. Sixteen clubs offer cheaper, the cheapest being the £12 charged by Eastleigh, while three clubs offer dearer, Dagenham & Redbridge (£21), Hartlepool (£20) and Wrexham (£19).

The Blues' dearest adult away ticket is £18. Eight clubs offer dearer, again led by Dagenham (£21).

Shirts

It will set you back £40 to buy a adult Chester shirt. That's the eighth dearest in the division, the dearest being Orient (£45) and Halifax (£44.95). The cheapest shirt is offered by Fylde (£19.99).

A junior Blues shirt costs £32. Twelve clubs offer cheaper, the cheapest once more being Fylde (£14.99).

Fan-owned clubs

Chester are one of six supporter-owned clubs in the top five divisions of English football - the others being AFC Wimbledon (League One), Exeter City (League Two), Newport County (League Two), Wycombe Wanderers (League Two), and league and cross-border rivals Wrexham.

And the Blues are either the best, second best or the joint second best in 10 of the 11 categories that form part of the BBC study.

The Blues come out the best in the dearest season ticket (£342), dearest single ticket (£18), programme (£2.50), pie (£2.50) and tea (£1) categories and joint best along with Newport in the dearest adult away ticket category (£18).

Chester (£255) are second best behind Newport (£195) in the cheapest season ticket category, joint second best with Wrexham (£15) and behind Wycombe (£13) in the cheapest single ticket category, joint second best with Newport (£18) and behind Wimbledon (£17) in the cheapest adult away ticket category, and joint second best along with Exeter and Newport (£40) and behind Wrexham (£39.99) in the adult shirt category.

Where the Blues trail behind their fellow fellow-owned clubs is the price they charge for a junior shirt (£32). Newport (£20), Wimbledon (£25) and Exeter (£30) all do cheaper.