Chester FC will have to improve their poor record against Forest Green Rovers if they are take another step closer to Wembley today.

And the Blues have been warned their big-spending opponents will be completely concentrated on the big FA Trophy second-round clash at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (3pm kick-off).

Chester have lost all seven matches they have played against Rovers since winning promotion to the non-league top flight four years ago.

In fact the Blues have lost the last eight games between the sides with their last win over the Gloucestershire outfit coming way back on August 16, 2003.

That day Ben Davies turned home a pass from substitute Steve Brodie to earn Mark Wright's men a 1-0 home victory which would prove precious in their ultimately successful fight to return to the Football League.

Fast forward 14 years and it is Forest Green who look better placed for promotion.

Mike Fuller is joined by Dave Powell to discuss the latest Blues news

Bankrolled by green energy tycoon Dale Vince, Rovers are two points behind Vanarama National League table-toppers Lincoln City.

Chester boss Jon McCarthy is confident his side, who are having a fine season themselves, can rip the history books to shreds and cause a shock this afternoon.

However Forest Green defender Dale Bennett insists his team-mates are determined to get back to Wembley after losing last season's play-off final - this time in the Trophy.

He said: "We have the mindset every game we go into we want to win.

"We know it's not going to be an easy game but the carrot to get to Wembley is very important and it's a great opportunity to go there and win and hopefully it can get us on a good little run.

"It will build our confidence the more positive results we get. It's only going to benefit us in the long run. Getting a good result on Saturday will put us in a good position."