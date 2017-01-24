Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Akintunde says a return to action for Chester FC will be like making his debut all over again.

The 20-year-old Blues striker has been sidelined since October with knee ligament damage sustained during an awkward fall in training.

He has had to watch on from the sidelines ever since but is now edging closer to a return to action after spending a week at St George's Park National Football Centre in Burton-upon-Trent.

And while he doesn't quite know when he will be able to don the blue and white stripes just yet, Akintunde is hoping that he can make a return in time for what the club hope will be a play-off push in the Vanarama National League.

"I can't say a specific date but I went to St George's last week and it was really beneficial," said the ex-Cambridge United striker, who joined the Blues in the summer following a successful trial spell that included a first-half hat-trick at Marine.

"Hopefully I'll start jogging soon and it won't be too long until I get back amongst it."

Akintunde had made some eye-catching contributions before suffering his injury, netting three times in 12 appearances, eight of which came off the bench.

And while left disappointed by his injury woes, the striker says his teammates have kept his spirits up, as has been the case with defender Ross Killock, who is also hoping to be making a return to action soon after being injured for much of the season.

"It's been disappointing for me as I felt like I was doing alright and then I go and suffer my injury and it came as a big blow," he said.

"But the lads around me are good so they have kind of motivated me to keep my head up.

"The physio, Kath (Hopwood), has been great as well and done her best to try and get me back fit but there is nothing much I can do except be patient.

"I haven't played for a long while and it would be good to get the last few games for a confidence boost as I want to show everyone what I can do. It'll be like having a debut all over again. Hopefully it can be sooner rather than later."