Like the majority of new managers taking over clubs struggling at the wrong end of the table, Marcus Bignot will have an in-tray of issues he has to address.

But the biggest confronting the new Chester FC boss is the club's well-documented home form.

The Blues have not won in front of their own supporters in 2017, a run of four draws and 11 defeats in 15 league matches.

It is a run that cost Jon McCarthy his job and led to Bignot's arrival at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

It's not like the players have forgotten how to win. They have triumphed five times and drew twice in the 16 league games they have played away from home in the calendar year.

Not an incredible return, but a long way from disgraceful either.

But there is no getting away from the fact that, notwithstanding with an improved performance against Ebbsfleet United last time out, performing at home has become a millstone around the neck.

Bignot, who has now watched all of Chester's games this season and blew the board away with his knowledge and vision for the club at his interview, knows all about the unwanted club record.

But he is determined to banish it to the history books when a new era kicks off with the visit of Maidenhead United this afternoon (3pm).

Bignot said: "I'm always confident in every game we go into.

"If there's one thing for sure there'll be a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities on Saturday and there'll be a structure and organisation about us.

"Then it's over to the players to have that desire to work harder and smarter.

"That's certainly the message I'll be sending out to the players before the game."

The match, and those that follow it, give the players a fresh start.

It grants Bignot the same after he was controversially sacked by Grimsby Town in April.

The 43-year-old worked wonders, both on and off the field, with Birmingham City Ladies and Solihull Moors, before being handed his Football League chance.

But his tenure at the League Two new boys ended after just five months and following a 3-1 win at Blackpool that left Grimsby 14th in the table.

Bignot said: "I don't feel like I've got unfinished business. I think my record speaks for itself at every club I have been at including Grimsby.

"I got results and maintained the same points ratio per game as the previous manager at Grimsby (Paul Hurst), who got headhunted and is now in League One and look at the job he is doing (at table-topping Shrewsbury Town).

"We maintained the same points return over more games and we lost the best centre forward in the league (Omar Bogle) and the best goalkeeper in the league in Dean Henderson who, ironically, is now doing well at Shrewsbury. We got results so the only disappointing thing was we didn't have time to implement our vision.

"Unfinished business? I wish Grimsby all the best but my journey now is at a great club like Chester and I can't wait to get started."