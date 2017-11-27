Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For anybody who witnessed it, Saturday's second half capitulation at the hands of Dagenham & Redbridge was embarrassing stuff.

Chester FC were handed a thrashing in front of the BT Sport cameras in the lunchtime kick-off as the Daggers put Marcus Bignot's troops to the sword with four second half goals in a 4-0 rout.

It was hapless stuff from the Blues, who need to pick up points desperately in December if they are to stave off the threat of relegation to the National League North. It is a threat that is very real.

Here's what the fans were saying.

TWITTER

FACEBOOK

Robbie Brewer said : "Physically tired? They should do a 60 hour week in a dead end job. They have a great job which isn’t that taxing on time. Sick of hearing that as an excuse. We got beat because tactically and collectively we are not good enough"

Pete FS said : "Gonna need a few miracles now."

Frederick Parkinson said : "Marcus some of them are not good enough. A good clear out is needed just hope you have enough time to do it best of luck, you will need it!"

Joe Burns said : "Just be honest Marcus tell them they are not good enough for this level."

DEVACHAT

Tarvin Blue wrote: "It's hard to know what to say. Bignot is skimping and scrapping in an attempt to bring players in but you get what you pay for in general. That young lad, Slew, was playing for Mousehole in Cornwall 12 months ago - that is where we are at. For every one player that can make the step up from that level, there will be another 10 that can't.



"Barring a miracle turnaround we need to start preparing for life in the Conference North next season as we aren't going to generate the funds to bring in the players required this season to turn this around. The chance of that went out of the window during the last capitulation at Kidderminster."