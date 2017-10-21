Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boreham Wood will arrive at the Swansway Chester Stadium today as a team in form.

They are unbeaten in their last four matches - a run that has seen them pick up five points from the last nine on offer to remain in the National League play-off picture as well as beating St Albans in the FA Cup to set up a first-round showdown with Blackpool.

In contrast, Chester FC will go into the game on the back of a FA Cup fourth qualifying round loss at lower-league Kidderminster Harriers that led to the club's long-suffering supporters questioning the players' desire.

However, Boreham Wood's 32-year-old boss Luke Garrard, who expects to have a fully fit squad to choose from today, including 10-goal top-scorer Bruno Andrade, is wary of what could await his side.

Garrard said: "It's going to be a tough fixture. They didn't progress in the FA Cup on Saturday, against Kidderminster, so I imagine that there is going to be a reaction on their part.

"I have seen that they have brought in some new bits in personnel, in the right-back Reece Hall-Johnson on-loan from Grimsby, and they have got personnel within their team who can cause issues.

"I like Kingsley James, I know a lot about Harry White, James Akintunde, and they've brought in the likes of (Andy) Halls and (John) McCombe. They have got a squad there that on their day can cause problems, so at no stage are we going to underestimate anything that Chester have to offer.

"I can imagine that confidence is low, obviously losing to a team in the league below probably doesn't help, but Kidderminster have got great quality there, and you can see that by the personnel who go from them to the National League.

"But it's for us to go about what we do, and go there and try and play on the fact that they've haven't got confidence at the minute.

"But it can all change, they can rifle one in within three minutes and that can lift the crowd and get them on their side.

"It is very much about what we do, about going there with a game plan and trying to execute that as early as possible, and if we do that I think we can cause them problems."

