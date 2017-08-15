Chester FC come up against one of their former Football League rivals this evening as they head to Hartlepool United.
Pools were relegated from the Football League at the end of last season and tonight's encounter is the first meeting between the two teams in over 10 years.
We'll have all the action live from Victoria Park as well as the build-up and post match reaction.
When did we last meet?
We were both in League Two on March 30, 2007.
Chester City travelled to Victoria Park and were on the wrong end of a 3-0 decision as Pools picked up the three points thanks to strikes from Richie Barker, Andy Monkhouse and Ben Clark in front of over 6,000 fans.
"Better results will come"
That was the call from Jon McCarthy after watching his side labour to a 0-0 draw at home to FC Halifax Town on Saturday.
A Pools debut for George?
Luke George skippered Chester last season but turned down the chance of an extended stay with the Blues in favour of a move to Hartlepool.
It has, though, been a tough start for the Liverpudlian as he has been hit with injury woe during the summer meaning he has yet to make his Pools bow.
That could change tonight, according to the Hartlepool Mail.
George is back in training and has a chance of playing some part this evening.
What has Jon McCarthy had to say?
He should have a better quality of player there, he’s got players from the league above. They’ve not had a great start. But there is that little hangover. We had a Fylde and Halifax coming here who are used to winning games, and there is that mentality. He (Harrison) has got a team that he has got to turn around that was used to losing games and who will be seen as a big fish.
A tough start
Former Airbus UK Broughton and The New Saints boss Craig Harrison has had a tough start to live with the Pools.
Relegated from the Football League at the end of last season, expectations among fans were high going into the new campaign that they would be a force in the National League.
That may very well turn out to be the case but things haven’t gone to plan just yet.
Defeats to Dover Athletic and Maidenhead United and a draw with Macclesfield Town means that Harrison is still yet to see his side win a competitive game of football under his stewardship.
That makes them tricky opposition for the Blues this evening and Chester will be wary of feeling the force of a backlash after a dicey start for the home side.
Welcome
The National League season is well and truly up and running and this evening sees Chester head north to take on a Hartlepool United side who have struggled to adapt to life in non-league football thus far.
Two defeats and one draw for new manager Craig Harrison leave them languishing near the foot of the table after three games but they will view this evening as a perfect chance to get their season on track against the Blues.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, team news and match action from Victoria Park as Chester go in search of their first three points of the season after starting up their campaign with back-to-back home draws.