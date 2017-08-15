Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy believes that Hartlepool United could be suffering from a relegation hangover following their poor start to life in the National League.

Chester FC manager McCarthy comes up against Craig Harrison’s Pools side at Victoria Park this evening (7.45pm) in a game where both sides will be battling for their first three points of the season.

One of the pre-season title favourites, Hartlepool have gleaned just one point from their opening three National League games following their relegation from the Football League at the end of last season, with Harrison, hired as boss in the summer after several trophy-laden years with The New Saints in the Welsh Premier League, already facing a battle to win over fans.

Having faced National League North promoted sides AFC Fylde and FC Halifax Town, Chester now face another National League new boy in the shape of Hartlepool, and McCarthy believes that the slow start for Pools is no more than a hangover from last season.

“He should have a better quality of player there, he’s got players from the league above,” said the Chester manager, who watched his side labour to a 0-0 draw at home to Halifax on Saturday .

“They’ve not had a great start. But there is that little hangover. We had a Fylde and Halifax coming here who are used to winning games, and there is that mentality. He (Harrison) has got a team that he has got to turn around that was used to losing games and who will be seen as a big fish.”

Harrison having moved from his Chester home in order take up a job with Hartlepool in his native North East, has strong links to the city.

Stints as boss at Airbus UK Broughton and The New Saints have seen him cross paths with the Blues during pre-season and behind-closed-doors clashes, but tonight will be his first competitive clash against Chester.

When asked if he had spoken to Harrison prior to the clash McCarthy said: “No, none at all, he just stole one of my players without calling me (former Chester skipper Luke George), maybe that’s why he didn’t ring me.

“I am joking. We come from similar areas of the country and I’m very aware of how he likes to play football and it will be interesting to see if he is still trying to play that TNS way, I’d be surprised if he is doing anything different.”