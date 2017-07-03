Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harry White is committed to earning his right to wear the number nine shirt at Chester FC this season.

White, 22, was the first signing of what has been a busy summer for Blues boss Jon McCarthy after he penned a one-year deal with the club in early May following his decision to leave Solihull Moors.

And the former Barnsley striker has been handed the much coveted number nine shirt for the 2017/18 National League campaign , with fellow new signing Ross Hannah to don the number 10.

But with the number nine shirt comes the pressure to deliver the goods and earn the plaudits from the terraces, something that White is keen to achieve provided he can nail down a place in the team in the face of stiff competition from the likes of Hannah, Nyal Bell and James Akintunde.

“I am buzzing for it as it is the first one (number nine shirt) I have had,” said White.

“I have just got to prove that I am worth it and I can’t wait to get started, but there will be plenty of competition.

“Competition is good for a team and what I have seen from the other strikers this week in training is really impressive and no matter who the gaffer picks then we are going to score goals and be a really big threat up there. Everyone is a good player here and we will see what happens.

“I don’t really plan how many goals I want to score or where I want to finish as it’s not about me. I just want to work hard for the team and do the very best I can and I believe we will have a good season and be up there.”

White was based in Warwickshire when he was with Solihull but has now opted to make Chester his home and moved to the city with his girlfriend Georgia, a decision that he hopes pays dividends.

“I have moved up with my girlfriend and we are renting a place just outside Chester city centre,” said White.

“It is really good for me as it is a lovely city - a really amazing place. When I signed was the first time I had ever been here. But the big thing is I have no distractions and don’t have all the travelling to worry about and I can give it a really good go this year.”

And there will likely be some experienced eyes watching how White progresses for Chester this season, with Georgia’s father being former England international Geoff Thomas.

Thomas is a keen follower of White’s career and the Blues striker is hoping he will be able to impress the Crystal Palace legend, preferably against Wrexham.

“He does come and watch from time to time and he has been to a few games, the ones he can get to,” said White.

“It is good having him there with his experience and his wise words. Hopefully he can get to a few games this season. Maybe the Wrexham one, that would be nice.”

Chester are now in their third week of pre-season training and White has been impressed by the level of professionalism and the standard of the sessions put on by McCarthy and his player/assistant Tom Shaw.

He said: “From the first day the set up has been top and so professional. The organisation and the way the gaffer has got it set up here makes me think we’ll have a good season.

“Stuff like going to the gym after training and getting in the pool to help recovery, he has got it right and it is only going to benefit us.

“The lads have all been first class. I knew of most of the players from playing against them in this league and I know the type of players they are, but I didn’t know them personally. But they have all been really welcoming and we are all just getting our head down and getting going.

“The fixtures is one we are buzzing for (out Wednesday, July 5 at 1pm). Then we have pre-season friendlies which I am really looking forward to to get that fitness that you need in games right. We are all pulling in the right direction.”