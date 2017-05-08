Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC goalkeeper Alex Lynch has agreed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 22-year-old stopper made 27 appearances for the Blues this season after joining the club in October from Welsh Premier League side Bala Town.

The former Wycombe Wanderers keeper, who hails from Holyhead, was initially brought in as an understudy to loanee Liam Roberts but took over between the sticks after Roberts suffered a freak injury at York City.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Lynch made the number one spot his own in the weeks and months that followed and, while Chester’s form tailed off alarmingly after Christmas, the North Walian remained in good form and was one of the team’s most solid campaigners during a tough end of season.

Lynch’s committal to the Blues follows on from new contracts for Craig Mahon, Ryan Astles, Jordan Chapell, Wade Joyce, James Akintunde, Liam Davies, Evan Horwood and Tom Shaw.

Harry White joined the club last week from Solihull Moors while the youth academy trio of James Jones, Nathan Brown and Tom Crawford have all signed their first professional deals.