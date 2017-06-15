Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A potential Europa League showdown with the likes of Glasgow Rangers, Red Star Belgrade and Maccabi Tel-Aviv awaits Connah’s Quay Nomads in Monday’s draw.

And Nomads will go into the huge first qualifying round clashes on the back of a number of re-signings and new additions.

Former Chester FC duo John Danby and George Horan, who were both named in the Welsh Premier League Team of the Season, have penned new one-year contracts. So, too, have Sean Smith and Declan Poole.

And yesterday Nomads confirmed the capture of their first signings of the summer.

Former Hyde United and Droylsden midfielder Andreas Bianga, 20, ex-Cefn Druids left-back Tommy Cooney, 21, and Colwyn Bay right-back Luke Denson, 26, who also had a spell at Chester, have all agreed short-term contracts after impressing in training.

(Photo: Nik Mesney/NCM Media)

Nomads’ squad for their opening Europa League encounter has also been bolstered by the promotion of academy trio Luke Blizzard, Conor Harwood and Joe Sullivan.

It will be the second season running that the Deeside Stadium outfit has competed in Europe after finishing a club record second in the Welsh Premier League.

Other possible first qualifying round opponents include FC Midtjylland, who famously beat Manchester United in the competition in February 2016, Dinamo Minsk, Lech Poznan, AIK Stockholm, Slovan Bratislava, Levski Sofia and Ferencváros.

Nomads could also face Vojvodina Novi Sad, the Serbian team that knocked them out of last season’s Europa League following a stunning first qualifying round success over Stabæk.

This season’s first qualifying round ties will take place on Thursday, June 29 and Thursday, July 6.

(Photo: NCM Media)

Nomads will warm up for the ties with friendlies against fellow Europa League qualifiers Ballymena United and St Johnstone.

Andy Morrison’s men will travel to Dixon Park, the home of Ballyclare Comrades, this Saturday to take on Ballymena, who finished fourth in the Northern Ireland Premiership last season.

Nomads will then fly home on Sunday morning before officials will travel to UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland for Monday’s draw.

The club’s manager, Morrison, said: “Both of the games will be against some very good opposition and it will be a great help for our preparation for the first leg of the qualifying rounds on June 29.”

League rivals Bala Town and Bangor City will also be in Monday’s draw.

Fixtures for the 2017-18 Welsh Premier League will be announced on Friday, June 23.