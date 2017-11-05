Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot has hailed the 138 travelling supporters who helped inspire Chester FC 's comeback at Eastleigh - and urged the wider fan base to come out in force for Wednesday's derby at home to Wrexham (7.45pm).

Chester will go into the live BT Sport clash with the Dragons on the back of a 2-2 draw with the Spitfires that was achieved by second-half strikes from James Akintunde and Ryan Astles.

And Blues boss Bignot, whose side's original trip to Eastleigh was controversially postponed , said: "We're a special football club, we're a fan-owned football club and the numbers we got (here today) is testament to that.

"Now let's showcase why we're a fan-owned football club and the benefits of that on Wednesday night on the telly and for all the people watching at home.

"But every Chester fan, make sure you're down at the game because we're going to need you. We're down to the bare bones and, while I know the '12th man' is a cliché, we're going to need you.

"We're down to the bare bones and I urge all the supporters to come out in their numbers, not only to help this group of players get the three points, but also help us a football club financially.

"When budgets are tight, the attendance can be a really massive help to us moving forward, and also on the night in terms of us achieving three points.

"Bring a friend who hasn't been to the game before because we're playing well and playing some good football, and the last three games are testament to that, and let's make it an occasion where we can showcase what this football club is all about.

"It's live on the telly, but don't watch it on the telly, get down to the ground, experience the atmosphere, and get behind the boys."

